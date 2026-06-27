He Found Out Americans Work More Hours Than Europeans Every Week — So He Started Taking 90 Minutes Back Every Day

My fellow Americans…

What the hell are we doing?!?!

We’re working ourselves to the bone and it seems like the concept of enjoying ourselves has fallen by the wayside…

And this person is done dealing with it!

He wrote the story below and he decided that he didn’t want to play by the American rules anymore.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say!

I have a new goal, work 1.5 hours less each day at work. “I was listening to Planet Money today and they cited a statistic that I took major note of and turned it into a goal of mine. Due to PTO policies, Europeans work 1.5 hours less each day at work than Americans do. 5 days a week, that’s 7.5 hours per week, (basically a 32.5 day work week), and 390 hours a year, or 48.75 work days a year, if you consider 8 hours to be a work day.

We’re getting the shaft!

I’ve been in the US workforce since 2010, putting in over a month of extra work in comparison to our neighbors across the pond, and I’m officially done, and I’m taking it back starting today.

Here’s the plan…

So, while I can’t simply not be at work 1 extra day a week, I can, and intend to, commit to not doing work 90 extra minutes a day, on top of my 75 minutes of current break time (45 minute lunch, plus two 15-minute breaks). I will be setting an hour and a half timer on my phone each day, pausing it if something immediate comes up, and starting it again once I get done. I will make sure that 90 minutes is filled with non-work related activities (Internet, reddit, going outside, etc).

Go on with your bad self!

I have no more intention of waiting around until we make the system as a whole, better. I’m simply going to make my system of work better, and I encourage others to do the same, if at all possible. I welcome any and all ideas on how to do this even better than my current plan.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader chimed in.

Hey, if you can pull this off, more power to ya!

Let’s just hope their boss doesn’t catch on.

But one thing’s for sure, remember to treat yourself every once in a while.

Hopefully they don’t get caught trying this out at work…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.