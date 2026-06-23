Her High-Risk Induction Is Scheduled for Monday Night — Her Husband Says He Has to Be in Class the Next Morning

Life is full of difficult decisions, and in a marriage, it can be hard to get on the same page with your spouse when deciding what needs to be done.

What would you do if you were scheduled to give birth on Monday, but your husband had an important school class that he needed in order to get paid the next day, so he was planning on going?

That is what is happening to the wife in this story, so she tried to tell her husband that he should not be going to that class, but he is refusing to skip it, so she is really upset.

While I’m sure he wants to be there, it seems that it is more important for her husband to attend class, which is needed for him to keep a paycheck, than to stay at the hospital. Read through the full story below and see what you think about this difficult situation.

AITA for not letting my husband go to school when I am about to give birth to our first daughter Hi, I (F26) and, my husband (30M), have an induction scheduled for us Monday February 12th at 8:00pm, to have our first daughter.

I’m sure money is tight right now.

My husband who is a veteran and going to school full-time uses his GI Bill that allows him to go to school as a full-time job. He also has 100% disability (whoever knows about the VA Disability KNOWS) and since I’m not working this month well, all we have is his income.

Sometimes schedules get busy, and you can’t do everything.

I do have my business on the side that makes money so we are stable for the month of February. However, spring semester starts tomorrow at our nearby community college. He can go to his first classes of course since I am schedule for later evening Monday, but the following day he also has a set of new classes that he needs to be present, or else he gets dropped.

Obviously, his wife and daughter are more important, but he has to think about income and the future as well.

We have been arguing back and forth that he cannot miss Tuesday since he NEEDS to go to SCHOOL. I totally understand, but what is most important? Myself and daughter who may be having an over night induction, or his class?

I’m sure he is heartbroken about having to be gone just after the birth of his daughter, but he can’t lose their only income.

He feels the need to be gone, and prefers my mother to be present while he is gone. I told him he can simply message his professors and explain to them about me being and labor and possibly be excused, but he says he CAN’T MISS and has to be gone the next day. We have had heated arguments and he keeps bringing up, the idea he won’t be there and I need to suck it up, since he needs to make money, and my mother will have to replace him during our daughters birth.

This is a hard situation, to be sure.

Am I wrong for telling him not go to school and having to force him to be present throughout the whole process of labor? Or am I overreacting, mind you this is both our first baby and I am being induced because I am at a high risk pregnancy, and if my body cannot dilate we must go into emergency c-section. AITA?

I’m sure he wants to be there just as much as she wants him there, but if he is truly unable to miss the class, then there is nothing he can do. He cannot give up their only income at a time when they will need it more than ever.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

This commenter sums it up perfectly.

I agree with this commenter.

If he can’t get an exception to being in class, then he needs to be there.

If he absolutely has to be in class, then he has to be there. Their income is on the line.

He might not even miss the birth. These things can take a really long time.

He really should be asking if he can miss that first class. If the professor says no, however, then he has to be there. This is definitely a difficult situation, and it makes sense that these two have different priorities.

Hopefully, they can find a way to ensure he is there for the birth of his daughter. If not, he’d better get there as soon as he can. Personally, I think the professor would let him reschedule one class without a problem.

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