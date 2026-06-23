Her Landlord Holds Her to Cleanliness Standards She Doesn’t Follow Herself — Now Her Tenant Wants Revenge

Imagine moving to a new country and having a hard time finding a place to live. What would you do if the only place you could find was renting a room from a landlord who was very messy but also really critical of you and your minor messes? Would you rent the room or keep searching?

In this story, one woman was in this situation and she rented the room. However, she’s very frustrated with her landlord and wants to get back at her.

Let’s read all about it.

Looking for inspiration: I want to pettily get back at my annoying live-in landlord without her knowing it’s me cause I still live there I (21F) recently moved to Sweden for an (unpaid 🥲) internship so I needed to find the cheapest accommodation possible. That was made very hard by the fact that to do basically anything in Sweden (including finding a room) you need a bank ID that you can only get if you open a Swedish bank account, but thats beside the point. Luckily I still managed to find a room in a 10000 or so inhabitants city 1h away of Göteborg by public transport (so kinda far out). I pay 340€ per month all inc. for a 10m2 room in a house with one roommate and my landlord. I know that Sweden is expensive so I didn’t question it at first but colleagues have assured me that is was waaaaay above market prices.

Her room is bad, but the kitchen is much, much worse.

The room is fine except for one very awkward children drawing on the wall, some very random stains/ nails on/in the walls and the fact that it wasn’t clean when I arrived. HoWeVeR the kitchen is a very different story. Too bad i can’t attach pictures cause it’s rlly terrible. The amount of stuff in and out of those cupboards is giving me anxiety. And it’s not just stuff, it’s filth too (crumb-covered cutting board, dog dry food directly on the counter, …). The kitchen is maybe 15-20m2 and you have only 1m2 of free counter space. Also the pans are covered in 1/4 cm of carbonised whatever-food-this-was and the ground floor smells like wet dogs (it’s really pungent 🤢).

She knew better than to rent a bike from her landlord.

Now, Im a rather clean person, not perfect, but not worth fussing over (idk if that’s an expression, it’s my 2nd language) In any case, I would understand if I lived for free in her space but I do pay rent so I could even argue that with all of her disgusting, oppressing mess, she’s the one disrespecting my space. I mean… ewww. By the way she did also try to rent me a basic bike for 50€ PER MONTH even though I could have basically bought a brand new (or used) one and resold it afterwards for a fraction of the price. I was venting to some colleagues about it and apparently she’s kinda known as the village’s cheapskate which made me feel better (sorry not sorry).

She hates how hypocritical her landlord is.

I am still grateful for the roof over my head and that I can go abroad and all that, and I sympathise with her if she going through a tough time and has a problem or whatever but I still find it super irresponsible to rent out 2 rooms in a house in this state while demanding that I be beyond reproach. I understand perfectly that she wouldn’t want me to hog utensils that she needs to use, but here it’s not the case, because as I said, she has several of everything. I’m paying her 300 euros a month for this box and she’s not trying to be accommodating at all. I just want her to cut me some slack, I know im not perfect but she doesn’t need to be so uptight about it. I really have trouble keeping my cool when she’s hitting me with one of those hypocritical remarks, I hate living with someone so controlling and not being able to do anything about it. Or can I?

She wants to get revenge but doesn’t know how.

My mission for you: find something than I can do to relieve my frustration without it getting back to me (at least as not for the next 4 months). Not anything toooo mean, but just rightfully petty 👌🏻 PS: yes she showed me briefly the kitchen over video chat but quality was bad and I saw it for like 10 sec, also, I didn’t have the smell

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Hopefully she can eventually find another place to live, but let’s see if Reddit has any revenge ideas.

One person only offers advice about the internship.

Another person has a lot of petty suggestions. Here’s the first one.

The next suggestion only works if OP knows how to cook pretty well.

Here’s a creative suggestion.

This is an add to cart type of pettiness.

The last suggestion is similar to the previous one.

The best advice of all would be to move out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.