Her Neighbor Has No Respect for Her Space or Privacy — and No Matter What She Does, the Woman Won’t Back Off

If you’re a parent, you know that things can get weird with other moms and dads sometimes.

Hopefully, there’s enough distance to keep certain folks away, but what happens when a pushy parent lives right by you…and they won’t leave you alone.

That’s a recipe for disaster, friends!

A mom wrote the story below and she’s totally fed up with a neighbor who is driving her nuts.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on!

Neighbor keeps showing up with toddler daughter unannounced. “I (38f) have a neighbor directly across the street in a small cul de sac. She (32f) has a daughter 6-months older than our daughter (3f). She has done weird things since we moved in (crashed our backyard Covid wedding after only meeting a few times, made fun of my husband upon first meeting him, etc). I never befriended her due to the two scenarios mentioned above but once we had toddlers the past 1.5 yrs she kept pushing me to get together. At first things were okay, the girls would play and we would have wine and chat.

Some people just can’t keep anything to themselves…

Then she would start trauma dumping on me about her husband (38m, who seems great from the outside looking in), telling me she thinks she might be gay (fine but bizarre when married and talking about putting an addition on the house), about being assaulted multiple times growing up, therapy issues, etc. The last 6 months she has started just showing up at the house with her daughter (whom my daughter loves). This puts me in an awkward position because my daughter gets excited to play but I am not trying to hang out with this woman.

This woman is STRANGE.

She will show up on major holidays when we have company, or on work days before 5 pm (I work from home, so she just doesn’t care I might be busy/on a call), and randomly, just because. She has straight up said things like “if I text, you say no, so I have to just show up to catch ya!” It’s getting to a point where I want to move. She is at this point unhinged and I am about to give birth to baby #2 and she is unemployed and keeps making comments about hanging all the time while I’m on maternity leave.

She sounds like a train wreck.

She is an annoying drinker, narcissist, and control freak. She doesn’t have a drinking problem but when she does drink she is yelling and is a liability. Recently at our daughter’s birthday party she went around the party telling everyone she thinks she is gay and hopes her daughter is gay and maybe our daughters will date? She yelled at my husband recently when intoxicated that we better not move away and ruin our “neighbor paradise.” She is completely clueless how much we cannot stand her.

They might not be able to get away for a while…

The problem is my husband was recently laid off and we cannot afford to move right now and also have an amazing mortgage rate and deal on our current home, let alone a baby coming next month. How do I deal with this? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills and I’m a prisoner in my own house. If she’s outside I can’t leave, if I play music in the backyard she just walks through the gate even with our privacy fence. My daughter loves her daughter but they are 3! I feel bad hoping her husband divorces her but I fear she’d get the house if it happened. Any advice is appreciated!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has an idea…

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another reader had a lot to say.

Let’s not sugarcoat it…this situation SUCKS.

And her neighbor clearly has no self-awareness whatsoever.

Ugh!

This woman’s neighbor is totally off her rocker!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.