His Manager Ignored Him During a Rush Then Pulled Rank — When Upper Management Took Her Side, He Walked Out

A promotion doesn’t automatically make someone a good leader.

For this kitchen employee, that became obvious after a coworker moved into management and started creating problems instead of solving them.

The employee tried to help keep the kitchen running during a busy rush, but the manager ignored communication and later criticized the work anyway.

Then upper management stepped in.

But rather than address the manager’s behavior, they blamed her lack of experience and asked the employee to be patient.

Read on to learn the full story.

Manager is toxic but keeps getting “new to management defense card” I walked out I walked out today! I work in a kitchen with two ****** *** managers. One is just tired of the job and being understaffed, and the other is….. So, I work point. I’ve been self-learning broil and fry because they take off, and I want to perform.

She just got promoted to manager, which is crap because her son works the line too, 18 yo, and it’s definitely a conflict of interest now. She works mornings, just FYI. I close. Last week they got slammed b4 I came in. She was silent till she left.

After the rush, she started giving him orders.

Today, she tried to avoid sauté and delegate me on point. I don’t need her help, so I asked her to hit fry since they had orders. I guess she got mad. Expo asks for an ETA. I call it out and called drops for other stuff. She ignored it all, gave me plates on her own time, didn’t stock anything. THEN after the rush, she walks up and says, “Go ahead and clean that counter down there. It’s really dirty.” She definitely did it out of spite because I never use that shelf, and I responded with, “Wow, you can’t communicate, but now you wanna tell me to clean something?”

Insert: Boss Card.

Her: “Well, I am your boss, so u have to do it.” Me: “That’s now how you lead a kitchen. You can do it. Have a good night, doll.” The managers watched her ignore my call-outs. I text the GM of the restaurant, and she ignored the family conflict of interest. Then she said I needed to do self-inventory, that the other manager is new to management and she needs to learn better.

He did not agree with management.

**** THAT! Being new to management is definitely no excuse for petty revenge and abuse of authority. Not only did they deflect everything about her failing at the basic function of her job, but they are sugarcoating it and making it my fault? They said me walking out made me look bad. I told both managers, and they saw her silent-treatment ********, and they bypassed it.

Basically, they tried to pin the blame on him.

I told them me walking out was a reflection of insubordinate management, and they bypassed that with, “She’s new to management. We can fix this. Show up for the rest of your shifts, and we can fix it, but we all have a part to play.” No talk or training is going to fix her petty ******** attitude. Moral of the story: The job was fun and easy, but toxic management ruined that. I don’t think going back will work out.

Wow! The management of that establishment sounds terrible!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think.

This reader doesn’t think going back will fix anything.

According to this person, walking out is a great way to burn bridges.

For this person, walking out is necessary sometimes.

The new manager clearly made mistakes, but the bigger problem seems to be the managers above her.

They watched everything unfold and still brushed everything aside by saying she was new to management. From the outside, it almost looks like they’re playing favorites instead of holding her accountable.

Nobody expects a new manager to be perfect. However, refusing to address poor leadership only guarantees the same problems will keep happening.

And walking out isn’t usually the best solution, but it’s easy to understand why this employee felt like nothing was ever going to change.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice