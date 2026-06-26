His Upstairs Neighbor Is So Loud That Every Guest Notices — Her Response When He Complained Was Something Else

Living below a loud upstairs neighbor is a universal apartment experience, but most people get breaks.

The person leaves for work, goes out on weekends, runs errands. You get a few hours of peace and your ceiling stops vibrating long enough for you to forget what it sounds like.

But one tenant didn’t get those breaks because his noisy upstairs neighbor apparently had a habit of never leaving the apartment.

The guy worked from home some days, stayed in after work, and spent weekends in the apartment with speakers that sounded like they were sitting directly on the floor.

The stomping was so loud that every single person who visited the tenant’s apartment made a habit of commenting on it.

So when even his gaming headphones weren’t enough to block the sound, he started a text argument that didn’t go over well.

Keep reading for the full story.

Loud upstairs neighbor I have an upstairs neighbor who walks super loud and it sounds like his speakers are on the floor. I swear every time he watches a movie my walls shake.

This isn’t just routine noise.

His footsteps are so loud EVERYONE makes a comment about how loud he is when they come to my apartment. He also plays music and hey I love music and I’m a musician too, but it’s constant.

When the renter confronted the neighbor about it, of course, the two didn’t agree.

We had a text argument (everyone in the building has each other’s phone numbers) about him having a jam session and he was stomping to keep rhythm. I wear gaming headphones so the fact that I can hear the stomping through my headphones is insane. He of course thinks I’m being too much, but even the neighbor across the hall complains about him running/stomping down the stairs.

The renter is starting to feel like there’s no end to the chaos.

I feel like the absolute worst part is that he NEVER LEAVES his apartment. It seems like he works from home some days and he never goes anywhere after work and he usually stays in on the weekends. I have to study for a very important exam in October. It looks like I will have to study/read somewhere else.

Then the neighbor just started getting defensive.

This sucks cause he said during our text argument, “This is my home you know.” Yes, and what about me? Why can’t I read in my own home? I literally started wearing my gaming headset to watch TV because he said my TV is loud because it’s mounted on the wall.

It may be “his home,” but what about the renter who can’t enjoy his home due to the excessive noise?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Redditors fire off in the comments section.

This noisy behavior would bother most people.

Some noise is to be expected, but it’s the neighbors responsibility to be at least a little accommodating.

Maybe getting to know the neighbor on a more personal level would help.

Every guest who walks in and immediately comments on the upstairs noise is a witness, and the tenant should start treating them that way.

This situation goes beyond a he-said-he-said about normal apartment sounds. Instead, it’s a documented, noticeable disruption that multiple people can confirm.

The neighbor dismissing the concerns while simultaneously complaining about a TV tells you everything about his awareness level. He either doesn’t realize how much noise he makes or doesn’t care. But either way, something has to give.

The tenant has already adjusted his own behavior, started wearing headphones in his own living room, and is now planning to study for a major exam at a location that isn’t his apartment because his apartment isn’t quiet enough to read in.

That’s an absurd amount of accommodation for someone who’s getting zero in return.

This neighbor needs to knock it off or face the consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.