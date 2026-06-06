Homeowner Leaves Note Asking Neighbors to Stop Hitting Cars With Balls, Sparking Unexpected Backlash

Imagine moving into a house next to a family with kids who like to play outside a lot. They also like to play a lot of sports and sometimes hit your cars with their baseballs, footballs and soccer balls. Would you be upset about this or figure it’s no big deal?

In this story, one homeowner doesn’t mind the neighbor kids playing outside, but they do mind it when their car gets hit by a baseball over and over again. Eventually, they decided they needed to talk to the neighbors about it.

The neighbors didn’t answer the door when they stopped by, so instead of trying to talk to them another time, they wrote a letter and left it on the door. Awhile later, they found out that the neighbors were really upset by this letter. Now, they’re wondering if they should’ve handled this another way or if they were wrong to even be bothered by the situation.

Keep reading for all the details and to find out what exactly the letter said.

AITAH for putting a note on my neighbors door after their kids repeatedly hitting my cars with balls? We just moved into a new neighborhood. The houses are pretty close together, there is no HOA, and cars are parked majority in driveways and on the street. The house we moved into is a 2 car garage. Currently being used for boxes but will become my carpenters workshop. So we can’t park in the garage. The work truck and small suv is parked in the driveway and the older sedan is parked on the street.

The neighbor kids are the problem.

The issue we ran into is the two kids next door who look to be around the age of 8 and 10 regularly play in the street directly in front of the houses. Sometimes they play alone and sometimes the parents will come out and play with them. Normally I don’t mind this at all and is actually encouraged in our house. But, they play soccer, kick ball, football, and baseball with the balls constantly hitting our cars, fence, and even our house.

Yikes!

This has been going on for a couple of months. And there is no visible damage yet. But I feel like it’s happened enough it was only a matter of time before something happens. I’ve also seen the kids climb into my truck bed, under the sedan, and truck to retrieve balls. Which makes me worried for their safety and worried about the damage that could be caused. The tipping point for me was when the kids came out with their dad and started to play baseball with a baseball, aluminum bat, and catching gloves. During this game they hit all 3 of our cars and 4 of the surrounding neighbors cars and continued to play.

He decided to talk to the neighbors.

Once I wrapped up my work I decided to head over to knock on the door to speak with the parents to let them know my concerns. Knocked a handful of times with no answer. So I went back home, typed up a letter (had ChatGPT “make it kinder and professional”) and stuck it on their door (I think this is where I could be the AH). This letter stated that we tried to speak with them in person but couldn’t reach them. And that we have seen the kids and the adults playing sports that have resulted in striking our vehicles. We asked that they keep those kind of sports away from our vehicles and property. And due to the repetitive nature that if they continue we will have to call the police and get insurance involved.

Eventually, OP saw the neighbors outside.

I didn’t hear anything from them and decided to continue on as normal. Around a month later, there had been no communication with the neighbors. I went outside to i stall new windshield wipers on the sedan. The neighbors were outside so I waved and went to install the wipers. This is when the mom yelled that “if I had something to say I needed to be a woman and say it to her face” I replied with “what?”

The neighbor sounds a little psycho.

She then proceeded to call me every name in the book and said next time I have something to say rather than being a psychopath weirdo and leaving a threatening letter on their door, to come say it to their face. I replied with I was not trying to be threatening. Which then created her to escalate further and yell at the top of her lungs that we threatened to call the cops which is a threat. I tried to explain that we tried to stop by and speak in person but they didn’t answer to which she replied we should have came back when they were home(Which I do think is a reasonable option but did not think about it at the time). She didn’t allow me to get any words in after that and continued to yell at the top of her lungs until her husband came out told her to stop and took her inside.

There was another previous incident with the neighbors.

Not sure if this is relevant information, we also had an issue immediately when we first moved in because the kids would hit balls over our back fences and they would just go through our gate to get them back. We asked them not to because we are concerned about their kids getting bit by our extremely protective 120 lbs dog and we were worried about the kids forgetting to shut the gate and our dogs getting out and that we don’t mind to throw them back over. It happens many times a week. But they responded with they are used to just getting them because the previous neighbors just let them go back there. Which we still declined. Shortly after they continued to allow their kids to go into our backyard to get their balls so we put in a lock on the gate. The fence is a 6ft privacy fence.

This is the first time they’ve ever had a problem with the neighbors.

We move around a lot and have had many neighbors over many years. All of which had kids, pets, family and we never had an issue with any of them. We don’t know if it makes a difference on it being a no HOA community rather than all our previous neighborhoods were HOA. At the end of the day we want kids to play outside and have fun. But not with the risk of them getting hurt on our property or damaging our vehicles. But we also don’t want to be “those neighbors” So I’m trying to find out AITAH?

Oh, I’m sure it has a lot to do with not living in an HOA, but no, it’s not reasonable for the neighbors to hit baseballs that then hit cars.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some encouragement not to back down.

Another person shares how it works in their neighborhood.

Here’s another suggestion to get cameras.

This person would’ve had a completely different reaction.

Security cameras would be a good idea.

The neighbors really should be apologetic instead of angry. I realize they probably feel like these new homeowners ruined their fun, but how can they honestly think it’s not a big deal to hit someone’s car with a baseball? Eventually, something is going to break, and they’d probably refuse to pay for it.

The neighbors need to take their outdoor fun to a park or a sports field where they won’t be hitting anything that could get broken.

I wouldn’t want my car hit by a baseball either.