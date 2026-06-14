Hotel Guest Called the Front Desk 12 Times in an Hour — Then Demanded Free Perks She Didn’t Qualify For

When you work at a hotel, you quickly learn that some customers think they are entitled to endless perks while also complaining about every little thing.

That is the type of customer the worker in this story had to deal with. She was constantly complaining about various things in her room while also demanding things like late check-out, free water, and more.

While the employee did his best to remain calm and polite, he was happy to leave for the day at the end of his shift so that he didn’t have to deal with her anymore.

Stories like this really make you wonder why some people are so difficult to deal with. Do they really think this type of terrible behavior is going to get them what they want? Honestly, they would be much better off being polite.

Psychotic or Delusional? For the sake of this story, our esteemed guest will be referred to as ‘Bilfo’.

Let’s get into this story.

Let’s rewind for some backstory, shall we? For roughly the past week, a woman would call in, ask a lot of questions about the surrounding area, thank us, then hang up. Not uncommon, but it happened so frequently that her number became recognized on the caller ID.

She wants to know all she can about the area.

The other day, she calls in the early morning. She began by asking where we were located, with uncommon nearby landmarks. My customer service voice is activated and with an assist from Google I confirm our location.

Early check-in is always a nice feature when it is available.

She asks if she can check in early and to her dismay, we were sold out last night. If I have anything early, I won’t have an update until noon. This seems to quell Bilfo, and she tells me she’s in the area and will be here in 10 minutes. She hangs up.

Good thing she didn’t arrive when she said she would.

That was at roughly 8am. She doesn’t arrive until almost 1pm. Mind you, we were not only sold out last night, but I was short a housekeeper that day. An early check in was most likely not happening if the supervisor hadn’t even updated me by 1pm.

Why do customers lie like this?

Regardless (and due to Bilfo’s aggravating demands) I begrudgingly ask for an update. I get one (which takes a whole minute, but a minute too long by Bilfo’s standards) and I get her checked in. Did I happen to mention that the guest was ranting and raving the whole time about how she was *promised* an early check in and had called *three times* to confirm this?

I can’t wait to see what she did.

Bilfo happily wanders off to her room, and I begin my novel of a pass-on. I leave and get several messages from my coworker confirming how absolutely weird this lady is. Cut to today. I believe I had a pleasant morning. Birds chirping, sun shining. Steady check out. Morning coffee. But what goes up…

Nothing out of the ordinary so far.

Bilfo arises, and calls for linen. Sure, no problem, let me ask housekeeping to hook you up. Things turn sour when she demands this be the *only* time anyone knocks on her door. Not an odd request (and could’ve been requested nicer, but I digress) so I confirm this is possible.

Now what does she want?

A minute later, phone rings again. I’m sure you know who it is already. The following conversation transpires: Me: Hi! How can I help you? Bilfo: WHERE is housekeeping? Me: Ma’am, I jus-

It takes a minute, relax.

Bilfo: I want my things! How long will it take?! Me: She will be up shor-

People who think they are important because of their status are very annoying.

Bilfo: ALSO, I’m a super shiny elite member and I want free water. Have housekeeping bring one up with them. Me: Yes, we do offer the option at check in fo- Bilfo: Yes, I know. I was tired.

She doesn’t even qualify for the water.

Me:…for super shiny elite members. You’re the lowest tier. However, we do sell bottles of water here in the lobby. Bilfo: Well can you just do it as a *courtesy*? Me: Unfortunately I would not be able to waive that. Water is for purchase only in the lobby.

Naturally, she has to complain.

Bilfo: Oh my god. WHAT is your manager’s name? Me: *gives name* Bilfo: Well…can you ask your *manager* if I can have a courtesy water?

There is no way I would ask my manager.

Me: Sure! Let me just ask him. Bilfo. NO. I want to speak with your manager. Me: …soooo I’m just going to ask-

Fine, whatever.

Bilfo: No, no, NO. Let me speak to him! Me: (if it gets you to stop talking to me, gladly) So I call head honcho and give him a quick run-down of what’s about to hit him, and he takes the call, explaining to her the same thing I did but with “Mr. Boss” in front. I sigh with relief… for about 5 minutes.

She doesn’t deserve anything based on how she is acting.

Turns out, since I REFUSED an early check in for her yesterday, she’s needing a late check out of 4. Ha! Very funny! Best I can do is 1. After some mumbling and grumbling about how she gets 4 everywhere, Bilfo takes the 1.

I bet this guy can’t wait until the lady leaves.

Another few minutes pass, and she calls about a mechanical user error. No problemo, let me get Mr. Fix It. Not even 30 seconds pass and she calls back demanding to know when he’ll be there, cutting me off when I explain that I just spoke with him, but *graciously* allowing me to talk when I say he’s on his way right now.

What a nightmare.

Nature called, and when I returned, I found out through multiple sources that Bilfo had another user error and Mr. Fix It was heading back. It is now the time for her to be checking out. My gut says she’s not skedaddling until 4, if at all.

What happens if she doesn’t leave? Surely the hotel is able to have her removed from the room if they need to, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Having patience with these people just makes them demand more.

This commenter says you have to set the tone early.

The manager should be dealing with her.

I agree with this commenter.

She can have an early check-out, but that’s it.

Why is it that the rudest customers always feel entitled to the most extras? If anything, employees are less likely to give them anything at all.

In this case, she should have been escorted off the property and told to never return.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.