Hotel Night Auditor Calls Out Sick for First Time, Then Assistant Manager’s Reaction Sparks Controversy

Every workplace eventually has to deal with an employee calling out sick.

This hotel night auditor never expected that her first sick day would turn into a fight over whether she still had a job.

She had spent months working as the hotel’s only overnight employee and had repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of backup coverage if she ever needed time off.

So, when she finally got sick and provided documentation to support her absence, she assumed management would handle the situation.

Instead, her assistant general manager responded with a message that left her completely stunned.

Read on to see how it all transpired.

Had to call out sick for the first time- manager goes crazy and “takes that as me resigning” I’m the only NA at my job. I’ve been trying to advocate to get one more NA on board, but management hasn’t because they’ve been wanting to save on labor costs. So they’ve borrowed a PT NA from a sister hotel. Previously, I asked what would happen if I got sick, and my AGM laughed and said I wouldn’t??? Well, I called out when I eventually got sick, and my AGM tried to force me to resign (all discussed via text in response). My employers have fired all the front-facing women at my job in the past couple of weeks, but have never threatened ANY of the men on the front desk or front of house.

Then, the AGM started in on her.

I sent the documents about being sick and having to call out, and my AGM’s response was, “If you are not coming in tonight, I’m taking this as your resignation.” This is my first time ever having to call out since before the hotel opened in December. And knowing that our management has made other coworkers resign recently, especially our foreign staff who don’t know their rights, I said, “No, I’m not resigning. And I have workers’ rights.” He said, “Ok. You’re off the schedule then.”

He told her she would be taken off the schedule.

LOL, ok?? So then who’s covering me, him? I guess the whole reason he’s so mad is because he has to do the audit shifts after they didn’t hire adequate staff for coverage. He was being so aggressive that I told him I’m aware of all of our female staff being fired and being attempted to be forced to resign lately. So, at this point, I will only be talking to my General Manager. That is, assuming I’m off the schedule and will be having legal representation present from then forth. This is absolutely insane. What else should I do for legal recourse surrounding this? And yes, I have the medical documents for being sick tonight as well.

Unfortunately, she thinks she’s going to need a lawyer.

My GM tried to smooth things over and say I’m on the schedule again. I said, “Nope. Coverage is necessary based on what AGM said, and any further communication will be with legal representation when we have our meeting that my AGM wants to have with the GM and me on Sunday, or when I have legal representation available.” There was a lot more said. My AGM tried to come at every angle to make me resign, fire me, intimidate me, and it’s all over text messages. I’ve contacted a lawyer and have a friend who practices law who I’ll be reaching out to in the morning.

Wow! It’s weird the want all the women gone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what’s going on.

This reader suggests she find a new job.

Here’s a good strategy.

That’s so dirty!

Yet another person who thinks she needs to quit.

Getting sick is a normal part of life, and every employer knows employees will need time off occasionally.

Honestly, this manager needs to get over himself.

There also seems to be something very strange going on if multiple women have recently lost their jobs and he immediately jumped to treating a sick day like a resignation.

The simple fact is, when you only have one night auditor covering your property, common sense says you should probably treat that employee a lot better than this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.