“I Am Covered in Sweat”: Woman Outraged After Family Tries to Ban Her From Showering Before Dinner

Coming home dirty and exhausted after a long day usually makes a quick shower feel more urgent than sitting down for dinner.

Picture returning from military-style training covered in sweat and mud, only for your family to demand that you eat immediately – would you obey them, or insist on cleaning up first?

That simple request sparks a shocking confrontation when one teen’s relatives yell, invade their privacy, and punish them for wanting a few minutes to wash.

See why this dinner turned into a family disaster.

AITA for taking a bath first before eating dinner with my family? This was a year ago when I was training to be a Cadet Officer for our school’s C.A.T. (I am currently a Cadet Officer yay) We trained hard from 0630 to 0700 for morning practice and 1615 to 1700 in the afternoon (this is the training time because we still have classes from 0730 to 1600). So at that time, I just got home from training. I took a jeep home. It was raining, I was dirty, sweaty, and smelled absolutely awful. I wanted so badly to take a shower, but the shower was occupied, so I waited until my grandfather was done. As he was leaving, he told me to go down and eat with them, to which I responded by saying, “I want to take a bath first.”

Her grandfather was the first to make a big deal.

Then he got mad and yelled at me to take a bath later and eat with them. I was dirty, stinky, and tired, so I just ignored him and went into the bathroom, and he kept yelling at me to come out. While I was stripping, my grandma decided to bang on my door. She’s telling me to come out and eat with them, to which I responded with, “It’ll just be a quick bath, I’ll come down later.”

When he was unsuccessful, the grandmother started in.

She got mad and started opening the other door to the bathroom (yes, the bathroom has two doors for a reason, and the second bathroom doesn’t have a working lock), so I had to hold that door closed while she tried opening it. I don’t really remember much about what she said, but I remembered her telling me she’ll make me sleep outside if I don’t come out, and at that point, I was already crying. When my grandma wasn’t successful in opening the door, she called my tita (aunt), who told me I was playing the victim and was blaming me for not taking a bath sooner.

She ended up doing what they wanted.

I ended up not taking a bath and cried in the bathroom for a while. I decided to do what they wanted. I put on my dirty, nasty, stinky clothes and went downstairs with tears on my cheeks and ate with them quietly. Then, my tita asked why I didn’t take a bath. I didn’t say anything. I ate quickly and went up to FINALLY take the bath I’ve been so desperately craving for, when I went to my room to change, I saw that it was trashed, which is most likely my grandma’s doing (this wasn’t the first time she trashed my room). AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like everyone here may have overreacted a little bit.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about it.

This is an excellent point.

According to this comment, she should remember this and use it later.

Here’s someone who thinks she needs boundaries.

Yet another great way to look at it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

Beyond the dinner disagreement, this story shows how a reasonable request can become deeply upsetting when relatives respond with control instead of patience.

Waiting a few minutes would have allowed everyone to eat together comfortably, but forcing a filthy and exhausted teenager to the table only created humiliation and resentment.

Hopefully the family eventually recognized how badly they handled the situation, although trashing the teen’s bedroom suggests the problem went far beyond one missed meal.

Nobody should have to defend a bathroom door just to earn ten minutes of privacy and a shower.