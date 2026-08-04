“I Caught It All on Camera”: Resident Hands Sheriff Video of Harassing Family and Waits for Action

A neighborhood feud stops feeling ridiculous once someone starts throwing things at your home.

One resident reached that point after weeks of trouble with a family living nearby.

When the sheriff’s office called to ask what was happening, she shared contact information for the other neighbors and started reviewing her camera footage.

And that’s when she found videos showing far more than a few angry arguments.

Now, she has sent the evidence to police and hopes they finally take the situation seriously.

Read on to learn more.

Sheriffs office called to inquire about the neighborhood feud The sheriff’s department called me last Thursday about this feud we have on our hands, wondering what the heck is going on down here. Of course, the Karen has played innocent and is acting like people are threatening them. No proof, but claiming it. Lol. They wanted to talk to the neighborhood, so I gave them the contact information for all the houses and said they are more than willing to tell them what they know. I spilled the beans on what’s going on down here and got the sergeant’s information so I could send them evidence.

As she was collecting evidence, she found lots of strange recordings.

I started looking through our camera storage and discovered some crazy videos. In one day alone, they were chasing our neighbors into their driveway with a car, outside lurking around our property, spitting on a sign as a family, and calling the cops on us on video while they were spitting. The cops came and went. Four minutes later, they were back looking for our cameras, then returned two more times to try to destroy the cameras with golf balls! They also yelled and said what they were doing during all of this. It’s really *******. Then they returned home to blow horns at 10 p.m., and at 10:30, they were sitting in a vehicle in our driveway.

Now, she just hopes it’s enough to make it all go away.

We have more, but I hope it’s enough for them to finally act on these people. We are getting golf balls thrown at our vehicles and rocks thrown at our kids. It’s like a mini version of the Summer of Love down here, and that family is the “mostly peaceful protesters” assaulting our two families on the corner. We have shown some friends the videos, and they think it’s as crazy as we do. These people are aggressive, and laws don’t seem to matter because of their entitlement issues. What do y’all think? Will they fall through the cracks and be back to harass us after the heat is off them, or will the cops actually do something about this behavior? We feel targeted in our own homes.

Wow! Those do not sound like the kind of people you want to live by.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit agree.

It definitely sounds dangerous.

That’s a good point, too.

This is always great advice.

According to this reader, she should stay calm and document.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

Hopefully, the camera footage finally gives the sheriff’s department enough to step in.

No matter how you look at it, this family has gone far beyond arguing with neighbors and seems determined to scare everyone around them.

Regardless of the situation, people should have to worry about rocks hitting their children or golf balls damaging their vehicles.

At this point, the residents need to keep documenting everything and let law enforcement handle whatever comes next.

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