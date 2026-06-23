“I Can’t Afford to Stay”: Woman Torn Apart by Guilt After Fleeing Lease Early and Blindsiding Roommate

Financial stress often pushes us to make difficult decisions.

This woman was unexpectedly laid off and has been searching for a new job for months without success. So, she’s considering moving in with her boyfriend sooner than planned. But this would mean giving her roommate less notice than the ideal 30-day notice. Now, she’s torn between prioritizing her own financial well-being and avoiding inconveniencing someone else.

This story is one of those difficult situations where there isn’t a perfect solution for everyone involved. It’s relatable for many because we all experience unexpected life changes that force us to make difficult choices. Read the full story below.

WIBTAH if I gave my roommate 2 weeks notice of move out instead of 30 days? For context, I (27F) was laid off early May. I have been looking for work every day since. But as July approaches I still haven’t landed anything. If I pay all my bills for July, it would eat up most of the money I have left to live on as I look for work.

This woman was planning to move in with her boyfriend.

So, I’m thinking about moving in with my boyfriend. We’ve already been talking about me moving in some time this year, as we both want to make a big move cross-country next year and want to save up. So it just seems like it may be the best option for me right now to avoid financial hardship while I’m temporarily jobless. I have been so constantly stressed the past two months and I really would like to alleviate some of that if possible.

She doesn’t know how to deal with her roommate.

I know that as of now, this would only be a 2-week notice instead of the standard 30 days. And I maybe should’ve brought this up with my roommate sooner. But for additional context, I spent the last 2 weeks of May hours out of town helping to care for my grandma, who was in a bad accident. So between looking for work, worrying about finances, and worrying about family, talking to her about everything going on hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of my mind. So I’m kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. If I move out in July, I put her in the stressful situation of finding a new roommate in 2-3 weeks. If I stay through July, I put myself in a tough financial position with no current source of income.

Her last roommate gave her one 1 week’s notice, so she’s thinking it’s okay to give only 2 weeks.

WIBTAH if I decided to move out with 2 weeks notice? As for logistics, we pay month-to-month, so I can leave whenever I please. As per our lease I technically *should* give a 30-day notice, but my last roommate only gave me a 1-week notice before moving out and they didn’t care. Thankfully, I already knew that my current roommate was looking for a place, so that worked out. I just don’t know what to do. But I really don’t want to continue being so stressed. Ugh.

Given the circumstances, it’s understandable why OP was considering an earlier move. While giving a roommate more notice would certainly be ideal, financial hardship is a legitimate concern that can’t always be postponed. As long as she communicates honestly, I think there shouldn’t be any problem with her decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see the comments of other online users.

This person shares their opinion.

Here’s another thought.

This one advises giving proper notice.

Plain and simple.

And lastly, people are calling her out.



Sometimes, taking care of yourself has to come first.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.