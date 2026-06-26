“I Was Going to Steal Your Place!”: Friend Explodes in Anger After Woman Ditches the Concert Line to Hang Out With Her Boyfriend

If you’re a person who is shorter in stature, you’ll know exactly how it feels to turn up to a concert to find that everyone around you seems to be a few feet taller. Unless you stand in a very specific position, you can barely even see the stage – so you stand in that position, and then the folk in front of you shuffle around and suddenly, yet again you can’t see a thing, beside the backs of peoples’ heads.

So if you really want to see? The only real options are getting elevated seating tickets (if available) or queueing all day with the super fans to ensure that you are close to the stage. And that is in itself quite an undertaking. Weather conditions? You’re enduring them. Bathroom break? Unless there are folk in the line who are willing to hold your spot, forget about it. Likely an entire day – for some artists, overnight too – in order to secure a spot where you can actually see the concert you’ve paid good money for.

Unless you can walk in super high heels of course, in which case go right ahead.

The woman in this story was quite used to queueing so she could see – though she didn’t love the experience at all. But when one of her friends thought she could use her friend’s situation to secure a better spot for herself, she started contemplating whether their friendship was even worth it.

Read on to find out what happened here.

WIBTA for telling my friend to leave me alone? Hello, I (female) have concert tickets for one of my favourite bands playing in my city next week. Originally, I had plans to go to this gig solo. It’s not uncommon for me to do. When I go to a solo concert, I tend to queue up for much longer than necessary. It’s unfortunate that many people take to queuing up for a whole day – but as they say, if you can’t beat them, join them. Anyway onto the main point. Whether I ended up going with someone or not, I did plan on queuing up for a decent amount of time that day in attempt to guarantee me a good spot, as I am only around 4’11/5ft and don’t want to end up stuck behind someone double my height like usual.

But over time, her plans have changed.

My boyfriend ended up deciding that he wants to go to the concert with me, so I kept an eye out for a decently priced resale ticket and got him one. Since I’m now going with my boyfriend, I’d much prefer to just be with him as he’s on holiday at the moment, so the concert with most likely be the first proper “date” we’ll do after he’s came home. However, my friend (let’s call her Amy) is going to the same concert with her friend ‘Beth’. But Amy was complaining that Beth doesn’t want to queue up at all for the concert. Amy is also a huge fan of the band. While I was out for drinks with Amy recently, she was insisting that I’ll queue up all day with my boyfriend, then her and Beth can come find me once they’re inside.

Read on to find out how she felt about this.

I do not want this to happen for two reasons: I just want it to be me and my boyfriend together, and I simply cannot be bothered dealing with her. I know I seem rude by not wanting to see a friend. If Amy happened to be in the same area as me at the concert I’d say hi obviously but I don’t particularly enjoy the thought of feeling used to get to the barricade. It’s unfortunate what concert culture has become. I personally think spending a whole day camping out is ridiculous, but then again, if you can’t beat them join them. I simply do not know how to go about getting Amy to just leave my boyfriend and I alone that night. She is 100% a “my way or the highway” person, and I know for a fact I won’t enjoy my night if she’s there.

And there are more reasons that she is reluctant to be used by Amy too.

For additional context, I seem to be Amy’s “going out” friend. We haven’t hung out without drinking essentially, and when we do go drinking just the two of us, she runs off with a guy, leaving me alone. In fact, she wanted to go on a holiday to one of the typical “nightlife” places, and while she might enjoy it, I’ll essentially be paying a lot of money just to babysit her and keep her out of trouble. I don’t know if I’m just being unreasonable and making a big deal out of nothing, or if it’s okay to speak up about this. I don’t particularly enjoy conflict, but I think I just want it to be myself and my boyfriend that night. AITA?

What’s really clear here is that her friendship with Amy isn’t really fulfilling her.

And when your friend only wants to see you to go out drinking, then abandons you – and later down the line expects to use you to queue-jump, who could blame her.

If she’ll have a better time just hanging out with her boyfriend, that’s what she should do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that Amy was just using her for the spot, and that wasn’t okay.

While others explained that Amy isn’t really a friend at all.

And this Redditor encouraged her to make her boundaries quite clear.

If Amy’s friend Beth doesn’t want to queue all day, then Amy has a choice to make. Either show up and queue herself and meet Beth later, or turn up with Beth and not be at the front of the concert. These are her two choices – taking advantage of another friend queueing in order to queue jump later is not one of those options.

Because not only would this force this friend to queue through the day, which now she’s going to the concert with her boyfriend she no longer intends to do, it also means skipping the line and upsetting all the other folk who have dedicated their entire day to queueing. That’s a really selfish and entitled thing to do, and it would be totally justified for others to kick off about it.

The truth it, it doesn’t feel like this woman and Amy really have a solid friendship at all, Amy just relies on this woman for a good time and ditches her as soon as something better comes along. And that? That’s no friend at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.