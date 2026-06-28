“I Was Just Trying to Help!”: Devastated Employee Blamed for “Causing Trouble” After Stepping In to Cover an Early Shift

Nothing makes an employee regret helping out faster than being publicly shamed for it by a boss who barely knows the team.

One worker got asked to start early to help cover a previous shift.

She agreed, cleared it with the manager on her shift, and rearranged her entire childcare schedule to make it happen.

That evening, a covering manager mentioned that a colleague was upset about not being asked to come in early instead, but he was laughing about it and calling the coworker the baby of the shift, so she didn’t take it that seriously.

So when she showed up the next morning ready to work, the same manager who joked about it the night before ambushed her in front of colleagues and told her she wasn’t a team player.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full drama.

AITA for not agreeing to changing my start time at work After work I got asked to start earlier in the morning to help out previous shift. I agreed. The next day the manager from that shift asked could I do the same tomorrow morning, he’d say it to the manager coming onto the shift.

So this employee rearranged her entire schedule for it.

I asked the manager on my shift is it okay if I come in early again the following morning. He agreed. I then changed my childcare.

But then plans changed once again.

That evening as I was about to leave, the manager said that a colleague wasn’t happy that I was asked and he wanted to come in early. He said it was up to me to talk to him. I took it as a joke as he was laughing about the baby of the shift sulking.

The employee decided she had already made enough sacrifices.

I was about to leave, had a little think and decided that no, I changed my childcare. Manager not about so I said it to the next in line manager and he said he’d pass on the message.

The boss wasn’t happy with this decision.

So fast forward to this morning and the manager railroads me, in front of some colleagues, tells me I’m not a team player, I shouldn’t have come in early. Sulky colleague not talking to me, although he turned up early and will leave early.

But this employee wasn’t just going to sit back and accept this.

I stood up for myself and told the manager that he communicated it so poorly to me, that I thought he was joking. I told him if I can rearrange my childcare I’ll stay. He said it was too little too late. I should have spoke to my colleague first. I told him I didn’t think that was my place.

This whole thing could have been entirely prevented.

What makes it worse is there was enough staff to cover both of us leaving early. I’m just annoyed because this manager was only covering this shift and doesn’t work often with us. Another colleague was in our company for both conversations and couldn’t believe the manager would shaft me because of one disgruntled coworker. AITA?

What a mess.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.

What did Reddit have to say?

If it were this user, they’d say something like this.

Why doesn’t this boss just step up to do the job he was hired to do?

This boss needs to understand what actually happened.

Telling an employee she should’ve spoken to her colleague first about a shift that was assigned to her by management is a stunning abdication of the manager’s own job.

This is literally what managers exist for. They assign shifts, resolve scheduling conflicts, and communicate expectations clearly.

This employee did everything right. She stepped up to the plate, got the change approved, and even moved around her childcare to accommodate.

If anyone in this workplace is a team player, it’s her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.