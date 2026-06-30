“I’m Tired of Cleaning Up After Your Pets”: A Living Situation Explodes Over a Disgusting Daily Conflict

Folks, if you have a dog, clean up after them when they go to the bathroom…

It’s really as simple as that!

But, let’s back up a bit…

You and I both know that, even in this day and age, a lot of folks STILL aren’t cleaning up after their pooches.

It’s gross, it’s rude, and it’s LAZY BEHAVIOR.

And it’s even worse when it’s in your own backyard!

Read on and learn about why this person is really annoyed that their housemates aren’t being good pet owners.

Start now!

Neighbors won’t watch their dogs in our shared backyard. “As the title reads, my roommate and I share a back yard with new housemates in a split household. The house is divided in half and we have a huge back yard with a fence. They moved in a few months ago with many promises, to which they don’t keep but one of the non-negotiables was picking up their dog poop.

Sounds reasonable, right?

They have two dogs, one is a sweetheart and one is aggressive, this came from them and they wanted us to interact with them so they get used to us, it just hasn’t happened. We let them know multiple times we work outside a lot, we do lots of yard work and we go outside multiple times a day. They told us it may be an issue with the aggressive dog, so they bought him a muzzle and have put it on him one time, and told us they would be careful when letting the dogs out, they don’t ever look when they let them out, the aggressive dog has charged at us multiple times and it jumped on me last week.

These folks sound pretty irresponsible.

We have told them multiple times that this has happened, they just don’t respond to our texts. We tell them in person and they don’t really say anything. They pick up their dog poop once a week, but the dogs ONLY like to poop on our side of the house. Under our windows, in front of our door, our gate, and when we work outside its nowhere near their side of the yard. They’re dogs, its not their fault but it’s the lack of cleaning thats absolutely disgusting. We step in it so often, even when we are very cautious to not walk near it that the landlord has also stepped in but nothing has changed. The dogs also pee on EVERYTHING we have outside, killing our plants and ruining furniture. One of the housemates said they will spray something to get them to stop peeing on all our stuff but never has. The communication WAS there, but nothing has ever been done about it.

Gross!

Our side of the home smells like poop even with the windows closed, its an old home with leaky windows, and honestly its the most disgusting things I’ve had to deal with. My roommate and I both have dogs at our parents’ and we are well aware of how having dogs is, but we also know how to clean up after them and properly watch them. When I say all this, I’m not blaming the dogs, I just don’t know what to do anymore. The landlord has told them multiple times to keep it clean or they’re going to face major fines and consequences, he ended up stepping in it the other day and snapped. I’m honestly at a loss, the landlord said he would put a dividing fence in the already fenced in yard but it’ll cause so much conflict and issues that neither of us can afford, they’re already pretty strange. I cannot tell another adult how to watch their dogs or tell them to just pick up after them right after they poop like any other person would, but I’m about to tell them to start treating the yard like a sidewalk. I’m pretty sure they’d do the same for anyone else’s yard though. I don’t know what to do anymore, honestly.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Check out what readers said about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Wow…I got annoyed just reading that!

Come on people, take some responsibility!

This is so frustrating…

Their neighbors sound lazy…and immature!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.