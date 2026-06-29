“I’m Trapped in Workplace Drama”: Why a Boss’s Daily Tears Left an Employee Completely Stressed and Distracted

A healthy work environment starts at the top.

This employee began to notice that their boss frequently became emotional and vented about coworkers behind their backs. These made him uncomfortable, so he decided to focus on his work and not get too involved. However, he started questioning whether this kind of workplace environment is normal.

This story is one of those common problems employees often complain about. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable narrative for those looking for a professional and respectful work environment.

Tears in the office So my boss was crying yesterday over tech issues. Today, a colleague is crying for reasons unknown. But the boss isn’t happy about it because it’s the week of her Dad’s birthday and he died last year. So she’s not taking having to support someone else very well.

This employee thinks it’s awkward when the boss cries regularly.

“It’s a hard week for me, so I’m hoping for some peace,” she said. While venting to another worker about the crying worker. Is it just me or is it awkward working in an environment where your boss cries regularly? And talks about colleagues behind their back?

He decided to ignore all the drama and just do his work.

Some of my colleagues are located in a different city. And my boss constantly vents about them to staff members in her immediate proximity. I personally don’t think that’s fair. It stresses out the worker she’s talking to, and it’s disrespectful to the workers she has the problem with. I will keep my headphones on and my head down, but it’s kinda hard to do my job when there’s so much chaos around. Our job is already high-stress.

Everyone has personal struggles, including managers. But I think employees shouldn’t have to carry the emotional weight of their boss’s problems. Constant venting and gossip can definitely affect employees’ morale. It’s understandable why OP feels uncomfortable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice

Let’s read the comments of other Redditors on this story.

Here’s a straightforward remark.

This one’s a short and sweet comment.

Another honest opinion.

This user finds it funny.

And lastly, another person chimes in.

Personal struggles shouldn’t affect professional goals and responsibilities.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.