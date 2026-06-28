Inheritance War Erupts After Brother Secretly Earns Hundreds in Credit Card Points Paying for Shared Family Funeral

Money matters can quickly cause arguments within the family.

The following story involves a man whose father passed away, so he and his siblings equally shared the payment for the burial.

Everyone gave him their share, and he used his credit card to make the payment.

Because of this, he received a reward in the form of cash back. Suddenly, his siblings became super interested.

What started as a casual conversation about finances turned into an unexpected disagreement.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for keeping the cash back I made from a shared purchase for myself? Last year, my siblings and I had to make a shared purchase. It was the cost to bury our father after he passed away. We split the payments four ways between all of us. They sent me the money, and I put the cost of the burial on my credit card. With that, I made about $140 in cash back.

This man mentioned how he uses his credit card often and gets cash back from it.

This weekend, we were hanging out and talking about finances in general. I talked about how I put everything I can on my credit card to get cash back. I also do it because it has better protections than a debit card. That way, I am getting some money back on purchases I need to make. If something goes wrong, I have better ways to defend myself. Plus, I just love cash back.

His sister asked how much cash back he got from paying for the burial.

My sister asked if I really meant that I put everything on my credit card. I said yes. The only exception is loans where credit card payments are not accepted. Otherwise, it goes on the credit card. She asked me about our father’s burial. I said yes. Since they accepted credit cards, I did it. She asked how much I got back from that. I told her it was about $140.

His siblings started asking about their portion of the cash back.

She asked why I did not send her “her portion” of the cash back. Eventually, my other siblings agreed. They said that I should have given them some of the cash back I received from putting the cost of the burial on my card. Their argument is that they gave me the money to pay for part of it. They said they should get some return. We were having drinks when this came up.

I thought maybe the drinks made the issue worse. This happened Friday night.

They kept pushing him about the it.

When I texted my brother about something unrelated, he asked about cash back. He was not the one who first brought up the conflict. He still expects me to give him “his portion” even though he did not have a problem with it at first. My sister brought it up and kept pushing the issue. AITA for keeping the cash back I made after making a shared purchase?

Uh oh, this feels like a misunderstanding that spiraled fast. Mixing family and money always gets tricky.

OP didn’t hide it, and he certainly didn’t mean to “steal” it from them.

But the fact that he used his card for the burial payment meant he got the cash back for himself.

But expectations suddenly changed after the siblings learned about the cash back. Whoa!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Do you have the same opinion? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

They’re not entitled to any of it, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a similar remark.

No one complains about the card… until the rewards show up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.