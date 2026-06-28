“It’s Better Than TV!”: Apartment Resident Left Riveted by the Nonstop, Unhinged Drama Surrounding Three Coveted Parking Spots

Imagine working from home, and you sit at your desk near a window that faces the parking lot of your apartment complex. That might sound like an awfully depressing view. I’d personally prefer to look at some trees or a water source like the ocean or a lake perhaps.

But in this story, one woman is in this situation, and actually feels like she’s watching a reality TV show when she looks out her window. The drama involves a couple of her neighbors who keep battling it out over three specific parking spaces. The parking lot is first come first serve, so they have to be quick to grab their favorite parking spots, and it’s crazy the lengths they’ve gone to in order to do just that!

Keep reading for all the details.

My neighbors have been stalking our unassigned parking spaces I (28F) was just talking to my friend yesterday and she let me know how truly psychotic this situation was. For context, I moved into this apartment complex back in May and they have unassigned parking. I live on the first floor and have a view of these townhomes on the backside of the complex along with 3 obscure parking spots most of the other complex doesn’t use. While there is still enough parking for everyone, there is limited space on our end of the complex. When the closer spots are taken (particularly those 3) you’d have to park a whole 60 steps further than preferred (oh the horror).

She noticed something interesting.

When I moved here last year, I noticed that there was a gray car that would always double park in 2 of the 3 spots for days at a time. Seemed weird but I figured not my monkey, not my circus. Overtime though, I noticed that a woman (around late 30’s) would get in the car and move it for this giant gray truck that would take one of the spots then stay there for weeks. Once again, I thought who cares? The guy in the red truck. That’s who cares.

These neighbors sound a little crazy!

About a month later, in the 3rd spot, this red truck started consistently parking next to either the gray truck or the gray car but, slowly, the red truck started getting petty by parking right up against the gray car, double parking as well. This went on for about 2 weeks until I saw the gray car getting towed and the red truck reparking in the lines, the red truck guy (probably in his late 30-40’s) getting out laughing his butt off. This was the kickoff to the “parking stalking”. Since double parking was out of the question, the woman and either her friend or daughter started setting up chairs in front of the parking spaces and would just sit there until a spot would open up then one would rush to stand in the spot and the other would go grab their car to park there.

One time OP even dared to park in one of these coveted parking spots.

Overtime, I think the red truck guy started getting annoyed because his parking spot would get taken right after he would leave so he started setting up cameras outside of his townhouse window so he could track when the spaces were open again. I know this because one time I parked in the middle spot (I must have been in a messy-mood) and, right as I was backing up, red truck guy was sprinting out of his place to his truck, speeding into the spot the second I left. I checked outside and, yup, 2 cameras were newly mounted on his balcony and window. This has started escalating to the women inviting people over and barbecuing in front of the parking spots and hovering around a majority of the week.

The situation keeps escalating!

One time, the woman had her friend run into the spot and the red truck guy beat the gray car to it but the friend refused to move. The red truck guy honked at her for a few minutes before just parking in front of her, flipping the bird then walking back inside. The friend and the gray car woman started yelling and cussing his balcony camera out, going ballistic. Since I work from home, this has become my favorite reality show.

This definitely sounds like a reality show! She’s witnessing petty revenge in action.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

It definitely sounds entertaining!

Another person would watch this!

A homeowner weighs in.

It’s amazing how entertaining your neighbors can be! The best part is that they don’t even realize she’s watching them. It’s not like she’s spying exactly. They’re not trying to hide their parking shenanigans.

I wonder how many other neighbors are also casually watching this parking drama from their windows.

She should invite some friends over and make popcorn!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.