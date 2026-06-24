Large Dog Owner Left Helpless Over Constant Noise Complaints From Downstairs Neighbors

I’m one of those people who is so paranoid about making noise that might annoy other folks that I will go out of my way to stay as quiet as possible in certain situations…

And it sounds like this woman and I have a lot in common!

She wrote the story below and she talked about how the noise her big dog makes makes her worried…

Because she doesn’t want to upset her downstairs neighbor!

Take a look at what she had to say and see if you think she’s making a big fuss out of nothing.

I don’t want to be that upstairs neighbor … “My floor sucks. I’m the upstairs neighbor and my gosh, a single footstep and the person underneath you can hear it. I know because I moved from a first floor to the second floor because a family with two toddlers lived above me and it was horrible. I thought it was maybe just that unit with the bad flooring installation but now even me walking on the second floor in my new place, I can hear the squeaks as I lift my foot (I’m 120 pounds).

Here comes the plot twist!

Even tip toeing barely helps but the issue isn’t me – it’s my fat dog. He’s an old German Shepherd and he doesn’t even run in the apartment. Hell, he’s not doing anything wrong. He’d simply lay on the floor and the whole floor would thump. LOUDLY. If he drops a hard toy from his mouth while on the floor, it’s loud. It’s so bad that he had a bone and him chewing on this on the floor vibrated the entire floor because of the friction. He’s not slamming the bone, it’s the literal friction and vibration.

At least she’s trying to figure this out…

I recently spent $400 on 1/4 workout squares to put across my entire apartment and it does help but not much. He can’t use those hard toys anymore but he still has many toys. He’s not allowed on my bed anymore because him jumping off the bed – well you can already guess how loud it is. The thing is, he’s not even fat. He’s a normal weight – I just like to call him fat. I need more ideas. What else can I do so I don’t become that loud neighbor?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Some of the commenters on this story offered some pretty good suggestions about what she should do.

But, at the end of the day, it sounds like she’s already going out of her way to be respsectful.

Hey, if you’re gonna live in an apartment building, there’s gonna be some noise!

It sounds like she’s doing her best to stay quiet…so hopefully her neighbors realize that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.