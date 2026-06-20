Liquor Store Cashier Responds to Rude Customers by Matching Their Behavior at the Register

People don’t always notice their own bad behavior, but they usually do when you aim it back at them.

So, what would you do if customers kept rudely throwing their money all over the counter instead of handing it to you? Would you ignore it and stay professional? Or would you be tempted to returnt he same energy?

In the following story, a cashier finds herself in this predicament and tries the latter. Here’s what happened.

Cashier Petty Revenge I worked at a liquor store for a year during college and started noticing boomer-aged customers kept paying with cash and coins. Except they wouldn’t hand it to me. They’d throw it on the counter, and the coins would literally scatter. So what I started doing was to slowly look down, with my hand outstretched, and give the coins a 2-second stare. Then I’d touch one coin with my index finger. I’d slowly slide it off the counter into my other palm. Then the next one and the next one.

Getting the customer’s change was just as dramatic.

I swear, they’d start fidgeting with impatience. Once they were all in my hand, I’d start counting. Probably wasted a good 30-seconds, but to me it was pure joy. Then I’d slowly get their change. They’d stick their hand out to accept the change, and I would make an exaggerated motion towards their hand, swerve, and toss it on the counter. I did the same if someone didn’t hand me their card. Toss it on the counter. I’d always mirror how aggressive they did it. 😂

Hilarious! Wonder if it changed their behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This person thinks both sides are wrong.

Here’s someone who did similar.

This person would also count it slowly.

For this reader, the behavior is okay sometimes.

What bad behavior from everyone. In most cases, two wrongs don’t make a right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.