Lobby Showdown: Rude Hotel Guest Completely Changes His Tune After a Clerk Saves Him From a Total Vacation Disaster

There’s never a dull moment when you work in a hotel!

You interact with people from all walks off life day in and day out…and that can be both good and bad…

And the story you’re about to read below has all kinds of twists and turns that will leave you surprised.

Check out how this hotel worker was once mortal enemies with a guest…but then things changed and they became friends.

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How I Became Friends with Our Worst Guest. “Some years ago, I worked at the front desk of a hotel with a lot of long-term corporate guests. One of them stood out. I’ll call him Allan. Allan had two hobbies: existing and being angry about it.

There’s always at least one customer like this guy…

Fire alarm goes off? Allan is in the lobby yelling at us while we’re trying to evacuate the guest Restaurant closed on a Sunday? Clearly my personal decision. National holiday? An unforgivable insult, apparently orchestrated by me. We tried very hard to keep Allan happy. Not out of kindness, but for survival. There are only so many times a person can be yelled at before they start looking into witness protection. One quiet afternoon while I was working alone, a woman walks in and asks for Allan’s room number. I politely explain that I’m not at liberty to give out that information and suggest she call him instead. She looks crushed. Then she tells me she’s his fiancée and has traveled a long way to surprise him. Now, normally, I would have stuck to policy. But my brain immediately goes: If you ruin this surprise, he will absolutely scream at you.

Sometimes, you gotta make a snap decision.

So, in a moment of truly outstanding professional judgment, I decided: Not only do I give her the room number — I make her a key. Because what could possibly go wrong? Five minutes later, she comes sprinting through the lobby in tears and disappears out the front door. I froze to the spot from pure terror. Because now I know two things: I have made a terrible mistake That mistake involves Allan I start preparing for my inevitable demise (or at least unemployment), briefly wondering how hard it would be to fake my own identity on short notice. Right on cue, Allan storms up to the desk.

This sounds like it should be a movie…

He looks furious. And to make things worse—he’s completely justified. I don’t remember everything he said, but I do remember the highlights: Allan is single Allan sees no reason to close the bathroom door when he is alone Allan currently has a stomach bug For reference, the bathroom door faces directly toward the door to the hallway. After painting this deeply unnecessary mental image, Allan asks me what on earth possessed me to give a random woman access to his room. A woman, he adds, he had been on exactly one date with. I explain, in the smallest voice known to man, that she introduced herself as his fiancé and that I am incredibly, profoundly sorry. There’s a pause. This is the moment, I think. This is where I get destroyed.

Sometimes, people can really surprise you!

Instead… Allan starts laughing. Not just a chuckle. Full-on laughing. He asks for details. How did she act? How fast did she leave? Did she say anything? Between laughs, he tells me he’s been trying (and failing) to get her to accept that he’s not interested. Apparently, this did the trick. After that day, Allan was nice to me. He’d occasionally bring it up, laugh, and go on with his day. He never reported me, never complained. To this day, I don’t understand how I got away with that. But I do know one thing: I never, ever broke protocol again.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

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I don’t know about you, but I enjoy it when two people absolutely can’t stand each other and then they become friends.

You love to see it!

You never know what will make two enemies finally get along…