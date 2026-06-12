Roommate Refuses to Take His Keys Every Single Time — Until Getting Locked Out Finally Costs Him

Shared living spaces require basic responsibility from everyone involved.

The following story involves a man whose roommate repeatedly left the house without taking his keys with him.

As a result, the roommate would get locked out and have to ask another roommate to unlock the door for him.

Despite being reminded many times, the behavior kept happening and caused frustration among the group.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my roommate to take his keys? I (21M) have two roommates, 23M and 35M. The one who has been causing me problems is the 23M roommate. We will call him “H.” H has a hard time when it comes to leaving the house and locking the door.

H always leaves his keys at home.

He can drive. However, he typically goes out and spends time with his sister. His sister is the one who typically drives. There have been numerous times where he leaves his keys at home. He also leaves the door unlocked.

This man constantly reminds H to bring his keys when going out.

During his time out, either myself or my other roommate will come home. We lock the door when we get inside. We then receive a message from him. The message says something like, “You locked me out. Can you come open the door?” I have told him numerous times to take his keys with him. That is not to say that he never takes his keys. He does sometimes.

H thinks he doesn’t need to if he’s just going out for a while.

When I have told H to take his keys when he goes out, he has said no. I ask why. He says it is because he will only be gone for a little while. My other roommate has no problem with locking the doors. He is not an issue. H will sometimes sit on the side of the road with his sister. They sit in the car next to our house.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s wrong to keep reminding him.

We live in a townhome for context. Even if he is gone for 20 minutes, I still think that he should take his keys. He should take them just in case. So, AITA for asking my roommate to take his keys whenever he leaves the house?

Safety should never be optional.

It may be okay for H to leave the door unlocked without his keys with him, but he’ll surely regret it when something bad happens because of this mindless habit.

Also, just think about the inconvenience he causes his roommates, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares a learning opportunity.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

Finally, he needs to learn, says this user.

If you don’t take your keys, don’t be surprised when you can’t open a locked door.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.