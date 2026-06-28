Man Buys Front-Row Concert Tickets for a Friend, but an Invitation Mix-Up Leaves Him in a Difficult Spot

Good intentions don’t always lead to good outcomes.

Sometimes people get caught up in the excitement of a moment and say yes to something before they’ve really thought it through.

That’s what happened after this concert fan finally bought front-row tickets to see an artist he’d been wanting to see for years.

One excited conversation in a group chat led to an invitation that wasn’t part of the original plan.

Now he’s stuck trying to figure out how to fix the situation without hurting a friend’s feelings or emptying his bank account.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

WIBTA for buying tickets for a concert months out and inviting the wrong people? So, last night, I bought tickets to a concert for someone I’ve been wanting to see forever. I posted pictures of the tickets in a group chat with some friends, and one of them seemed really excited and started freaking out. They kept asking questions, and under the pressure, I cracked and ended up asking them if they wanted to go (I bought 2 tickets).

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

But, I only originally planned it to be for a specific person, not them. The tickets are front row, quite expensive, and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings by uninviting them, but I’d really much rather go to the concert with my other friend. I could bite the bullet and buy another ticket, so all three of us could go (we’re all in a relative friend group) but, then I wouldn’t have any money for the rest of the summer to enjoy my time. Do I uninvite the original person? Or just buy another ticket? (We’re talking $300 a pop) AITA?

Oh no! That’s a really, really tough spot to be in.

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Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have any advice for him.

This reader thinks his behavior is just plain weird.

This person can’t figure out why he posted it.

Yet another reader who can’t believe he did that.

According to this comment, he’s not in the position to pay for others.

Sure, he created the problem. But it’s hard not to feel bad for him.

He let the excitement of the moment get the best of him and made a promise he never intended to make.

However, he shouldn’t spend another $300 just to avoid an awkward conversation. That solution creates a whole new problem.

At the same time, he can’t uninvite his friend and expect everything to be fine. Once he extended the invitation, he put the other person in a tough spot too.

Unfortunately, this situation doesn’t have a perfect ending. Sometimes one quick decision creates a mess that nobody likes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.