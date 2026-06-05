Man Finds Neighbor Dumped Sam’s Club Boxes in His Recycling Bin, Then Returns Them With a Note

Neighbors should be responsible for their own trash.

In this story, a man discovered someone had filled his recycling bin with flattened boxes from Sam’s Club.

After noticing clues left on the labels, he managed to trace the person back to a nearby address and made sure to send a clear message.

Read the full story below.

Pay for your own trash pickup, neighbor! In my city, we pay for trash pickup in varying amounts. It depends on the size of the trash and recycling containers that we set out in alleys running behind our houses. I am single, so I have the smallest containers.

This man found 15 boxes of pizzas in his trash can.

On the day after our recent bi-weekly recycling pickup, I found about 15 flattened boxes in my can. They were mostly from Sam’s Club delivery. The loyal Sam’s member had carefully torn off the name and address portion of each label. But there it was lower down on the label.

He searched for the owner and found her name and address.

The member name and number were still visible. Bingo. A quick search found her address on the same block. It was on the next street over. It was a Hispanic name. So I wrote a note in Spanish.

He put a note on the boxes.

I included her name, address, and phone number at the top. I thanked her for the “gifts” she left for me. I also said that I do not deserve them. For good measure, I affixed stickers in Spanish pointing to the removed address. They said, “Nice try.” I also pointed to the member name and code. I stated, “But you are not all that bright!”

Then, he dropped them off right in front of her door.

Then, on the day after our next recycling pickup, I added two Sam’s Club pizza boxes of my own to the stack. I tied it up with string. I taped the note to the top. I dropped it right in front of her front door.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, good job, says this one.

If you’re going to dump trash, at least don’t leave your name on it.