Man Gets Just 2–3 Hours of Sleep Because Neighbor Stomps the Ceiling Every Time He Falls Asleep

Snoring isn’t something most people do on purpose, and punishing someone for it by stomping on their ceiling every time they fall asleep is a level of pettiness that borders on cruelty.

One tenant has been living in his apartment for nearly two decades and takes medication for severe insomnia that helps him sleep but causes snoring as a side effect.

His upstairs neighbor’s response to the noise has been to stomp hard enough to vibrate the floor every time he drifts off, waking him up without fail.

He’s averaging two to three hours of sleep a night for years now and can practically feel the damage accumulating.

Keep reading for Reddit’s take on the matter.

Every time I fall asleep my upstairs neighbor stomps and wakes me up Maybe I’m the bad neighbor, I don’t know. I don’t have sleep apnea, just really bad insomnia. Because of this I take medication. This medication helps with sleep but dries everything out so I snore.

The upstairs neighbors took note of this and quickly showed their disapproval.

Well, the last 2-3 years every time I fall asleep and I assume start snoring, my upstairs neighbor stomps to the point I can feel the vibration and wakes me up.

It’s really starting to take a toll on his sleep.

I haven’t gotten more than 2-3 hours of sleep the past 2-3 years and I’m starting to feel it. It’s not like I can do much about it. Was tested for sleep apnea and I don’t have it. Was told a CPAP would be useless in my case since it’s medication causing it.

Now he’s not sure what to do next — nothing seems to be enough for these neighbors, no matter what he tries.

Been living at this place for 15-20 years and a good chunk of that my mother lived here and was so much louder than me, yet no one did or said anything. So I’m not sure what to do. It seems the people upstairs are always home. It doesn’t matter what time I try to sleep, AM or PM, they always wake me up. It’s not like I do it on purpose, yet they are.

Sounds like the snoring is totally out of his control at this point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe there’s another way to drown out some of the noise.

The upstairs neighbors’ rigidity is only making matters so much worse.

Perhaps the landlord needs to get involved.

The snoring issue ought to be investigated a bit further.

Deliberately stomping to wake someone up every time they fall asleep isn’t a neighborly response to noise.

It’s not like this tenant is throwing parties or blasting music. He’s snoring involuntarily because of medication he needs to function, and his neighbor has decided that’s worth punishing him for around the clock.

The sleep deprivation alone is a serious health concern at this point. Two to three hours a night for years does real, measurable damage to the body and brain, and it’s being inflicted by someone who has the option to buy earplugs, use a white noise machine, or simply accept that apartment living comes with sounds you can’t control.

It’s time for him to stop absorbing the blame for something he can’t change.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.