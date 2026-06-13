Man Keeps Wedding Secret From Family, but Years After Divorce His Daughter Considers Inviting His Ex-Wife Instead

Imagine finding out your dad got married after the wedding already happened. How would that make you feel? Would you be okay with it or upset?

In this story, several siblings were in this exact situation, and they were quite surprised. To make it worse, their stepmom never wanted kids and didn’t even know they existed until the day before their dad proposed to her.

It wasn’t a very good relationship between the dad, stepmom or the kids, but years later, one of the kids, who is now all grown up, is getting married. She’s thinking about inviting her former stepmom to her wedding even though they never really got along.

Keep reading to find out why.

Dad’s out of state wedding This story starts before the wedding, my mom and dad are divorced. Had been for 7 years at that point because i was 12 years old. One weekend we’re at my dad’s house (my little sister and me live with my mom while my older brother and sister live with my dad) and he tells us that he has someone he wants us to meet. So he brings in this woman who none of us have ever seen before and we’re all looking at each other like “who is this lady?” And she’s looking at my dad all kinds of ticked off like “who’s kids are these?” Come to find out my dad had been dating this woman for like 6 months at this point and HAD NEVER TOLD HER HE HAS 4 KIDS.

This is big news!

So she leaves after having dinner with us and dad just tells us he’s going to propose the next night when they go out. FOR SOME REASON this woman says yes. Sorry for all the back story but it’s relevant to the story. SO cut to a month or so after my dad proposed and my dad tells us we cant come up for the weekend because he’s going on a trip with his fiancee. Ok cool.

This is even bigger news!

WELL come to find out this is a week long trip so that they can get married by themselves. Never told us kids just said they were going on a trip. From the pictures we saw it looked like a beautiful ceremony held in South Carolina. Yeah you read that right. They got married in secret without telling us kids, my grandma (dad’s mom) or any of their friends. Just came back and expected everyone to be ok with it.

Yikes!

Come to find out he used their wedding trip/honeymoon trip to poison our new step-mom against my mother so that they wouldn’t get along so that they wouldn’t talk ever and so my mom wouldn’t hear all the lies that he told her. Which made my step-mom mildly verbally abusive because us kids were the reason for all their marital problems. Thankfully as we grew up and kinda started doing our own things she became better with us because she admitted she never wanted kids but for some reason married a man with 4 of them.

This is ironic!

Now after they were married for like 11 years i think they finally divorced because my step-mom realized my dad was scum and she should’ve never married my dad. Funnily enough i’m probably going to invite my ex-step-mom to my wedding because my dad is refusing to talk to me because i banished his 24 (same age as me) year old girlfriend from my wedding.

Wow! That dad was crazy to introduce his girlfriend to his kids without even telling her he had kids, but it’s even crazier that she still said yes when he proposed! The secret wedding was pretty crazy too.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person encourages her to invite her stepmom.

It really is gross.

This person was in a similar situation.

Another person shares a similar story.

What is it with dads not telling their kids they’re getting married until after the wedding is over? Do they not like their kids, or do they think the kids will cause a scene? Is it more about not wanting to deal with the ex-wife, or are they trying to hide the fact that they have kids from their new in-laws? Whatever the reason, it’s not okay.

I think she should invite her stepmom to her wedding if it will give her a sense of satisfaction, but she might want to explain the reasoning to her mom to make sure her feelings aren’t hurt and to prevent any awkward moments or drama on the wedding day.

Her dad messed up so many times.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.