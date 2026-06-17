Man Learns Neighbor Never Used Roach Foggers as Agreed, Putting Infestation Plan at Risk

After reading the story you’re about to read, I realize how lucky I have been with apartments I’ve rented and neighbors I’ve had. Thankfully, I never had a neighbor in an apartment complex who lied about me, and I’ve never had a bug infestation.

The person in this story has to deal with both of these things at the same time. Yikes!

What’s worse is that he did everything right. He did everything his landlord told him he needed to do. The neighbor, on the other hand, didn’t. Instead, he lied and blamed the person who wrote this story.

Keep reading for the whole story, and see if you have any advice for him.

Neighbor lied and threw me under the bus to the landlord. I(31M) am here just enjoying the start of my weekend and basically everything has already gotten flipped upside down on me. Over the last couple weeks I have been very busy. between paying basically all the money I had to paying my rent and all the running around and paperwork getting thousands of dollars in money orders for rent payment takes. The being a parent of two young children (1 and 5) working full time, and just it happening to be a busy few weeks.

I bring all this up because while I was paying my rent, the apartment manager had informed us that they wanted to move someone into the upstairs unit, this is a building with 3 Units.

This sounds like an annoying hassle.

My other Neighbor was given some foggers and roach products because of course when we were “lucky” enough to finally find the place, they did not inform us that the place was infested. But they wanted us to link up with the other neighbor that is still here and plan when to do it with basically a weeks notice. Originally we had planned for Sunday as it was the best day and we couldn’t wait for the following Sunday because that would be the 1st when they wanted to move this other family in. So I went and knocked on their door, despite living in the same building for 2 years this was my first time really even talking to him, got our numbers exchanged so we could communicate more easily. Planned for Wednesday as it would be the most coinvent day for them and about as good as it could get for me, but I would have to take some time off work. I just started this job and dont have any pto or anything yet to use, so I just ate that.

Here’s how it went on Wednesday…

Come Wednesday, I leave work after half my shift and head back as planned, get my wife and kids ready and they take off to go have a thrift adventure with grandma while I gathered up our cats and took them to stay in the back room of my moms hair salon while we set off these foggers. I come back after everyone is out and dropped off, Link up with the guy look over everything, pick the best spots to place these things. He hands me the foggers, I set them off in the best places like we discussed, and I headed out. I want to add the guys girlfriend who is as far as I can tell the only one of the two who works, and she made it take a whole extra hour to even get started, which ended up making everything ending later.

Here’s how the rest of the night went…

After setting these things off and getting out, I head back to my moms shop and hangout with the cats because they are stuck in a place they dont know and I dont want them to panic and trash anything, spend the next two hours there with them, go back, open windows, wait another two hours and take everyone home. getting the kids and us a late dinner because of the delay, and finally relax because this was the last real thing i had to deal with after a couple weeks of errands and running around. Now today is friday, and I was excited to unwind, Play the rereleased pokemon games and just finally unwind all of this stress I have built up so i can go back to a fresh start for next week. Then my mom shows up at my house.

The neighbor is a liar.

Turns out I was the only one who set off any foggers and left. This jerk had told the landlord that I “Had a headache and refused to do it.” And the landlord, then told all of this to the property manager, who lives like a block from my moms shop, so she had walked down there and talked to my mother and asked her if she would light a fire under my butt about not doing this. Obviously my mom was very confused as she had watched me do all this stuff and moved everyone out and came back to her shop because she opened for the evening that day while we spent time in the back, and had seen the spent foggers when she came by after she closed up.

He’s understandably upset.

Property manager then got on a phone call with the landlord and the three of them had a conversation about everything and got it cleared up so the landlords know it wasn’t me. But now I’m just…ticked off that my neighbor would just make stuff up to blame me when I actually went through all the inconvenience of this, and will now probably half to do it again, and lost out on money for no reason at all because this dude pretended to get this all set up. I don’t know what to really do or how to handle it but I just really want to tell this jerk off and demand he pay me for my missed work that I only missed on his and his girlfriends account anyways

Yikes! I hate his neighbor on his behalf.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the landlord should’ve hired a professional.

Another person suggests calling the Health Department.

Everyone wonders why the landlord didn’t hire an exterminator.

This person shares their own experience using foggers.

The landlord really should’ve hired an exterminator instead of relying on the tenants to take care of the pest problem themselves. I’d be really annoyed by this whole situation too.

OP should at least talk to the landlord about getting a deduction on his rent payment since he had to miss work to deal with the foggers only to most likely have to do it again. That’s money he lost out on due to the landlord and neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.