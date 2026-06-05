Man Sees a Car With a Basketball Hoop in the Trunk, Then Learns the Story Behind It

This is a really sweet story about a dad. It may sound like it’s about basketball from the title, but really, at it’s heart, it’s about a dad who loves his kids and wants them to enjoy playing basketball even when an annoying neighbor complains.

The dad is not the one who tells the story. This is a story told by a friend of a man who lives in the dad’s neighborhood. The friend saw a very interesting car parked in the neighborhood when he’d visit, and eventually, he just had to ask about it.

It was a very creative solution to a very annoying problem, and I find it heartwarming. Keep reading for all the details.

Basketball Scrooge For months every time I visit my friend in a rather nice neighborhood I’ve seen this car on an empty street with a basketball hoop in the trunk. I mean the hoop is mounted in the trunk, trunk lid removed, and is standing vertically at regulation height.

Yesterday, I finally asked him the story.

Here’s the story…

A local dad had put up a basketball hoop on the street (it’s an undeveloped dead end street) so his kids could shoot some hoops, safely, since there was 0 traffic on this road. At the end of the dead end, is a fence, bordering a trailer park. The man in the trailer on the other side of the fence reported it and the police had to get the dad to take it down.

The dad came up with a workaround.

Annoyed that this guy was preventing his kids from playing basketball, the dad bought a car for a few hundred dollars, and had the shop down the road wild the basketball hoop into the trunk. There aren’t any parking rules for that street, except a vehicle cant remain in one place for more than 14 days. So every 14 days, the dad moves the car to the other side of the street. Many folks in the neighborhood now come to shoot hoops nightly. The police have left a handful of towing notices on the car, but have since stopped responding to complaints about its presence. So it seems the basketball car is here to stay!

That dad sounds awesome and innovative!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this story.

I bet so!

I doubt the dad cares about the window.

This person wonders what a tow truck driver would think.

Another person wonders what the person who installed it thought.

There’s a saying that necessity is the mother of invention, and that’s definitely true in this story. The dad had a problem to solve, so he came up with a creative invention to solve the problem. The fact that the police don’t do anything about the car hoop means that he was very successful at solving the problem. I think he wins dad of the year.

I hope his kids realize what an awesome dad they have. He did a super nice thing for them. He could’ve just accepted defeat, but instead, he was determined to let them continue having fun playing basketball outside.