He Threw Out the Bathroom Bidet Without Asking — Now His Roommate Is Furious

We see a lot of stories about roommates clashing with each other about all kinds of different things…

But this is a new one!

Imagine getting really fired up and fighting with someone…over a bidet.

That’s right, folks!

That’s what’s going on in this story.

Did this guy take things too far when he got upset with his roommate about tossing their bidet in the trash?

Check out what he had to say about this and see what you think.

AITA for crashing out at my roommate for throwing away the bidet? “Basically I wake up, go to the bathroom and the bidet (I mean the kind that attaches to the toilet seat) is missing. Couldn’t find it in any of the cabinets or the sink.

What the hell?

That’s not something you hear about every day!

I immediately start blasting the group chat with me and my two roommates asking who did this. The good roommate responds and says it wasn’t him. Unsurprisingly it was the bad roommate who we’re tired of. The good roommate comes home, he’s more chill about it, but he still agreed with me that taking the bidet out was deeply strange behavior. He suggests “maybe he threw it away.”

This is WEIRD.

I check the trash can.

It’s in there. What the hell? I immediately knock on his door with the bidet in my hand. He wakes up, I yell at him, he puts on his “why is everyone so mad just chill out” act. He says that the seat was loose, and he didn’t think anyone used it.

But he was wrong.

Mind you, we both use it. He didn’t ask anyone. We tell him that he’s not the boss and that he needs to ask before doing anything like that. He says “but you guys do things on your own all the time.” YEAH, NOT STUFF LIKE THAT, YOU JERK. WE DON’T TAKE RANDOM PUBLIC GOODS AND THROW THEM IN THE TRASH.

These two clearly don’t like each other very much…

He says I’m overreacting. I tell him to put the bidet back in, I yell some more. He says “well now I’m not gonna do it dude you can do it yourself. By the way, t’s your day to clean the toilet. Are you gonna do that?” The audacity of this little freak. I clean the toilet while mad, still yelling at him, my good sweet perfect other roommate isn’t as mad but is basically agreeing with me that it was an incredibly strange thing to do.

This household is crazy!

I ask the bad roommate, “would you be mad if I threw away your pan here? It’s kinda dirty, isn’t it?” And he said he’d be at like a 4/10 because he thinks not showing any real emotion is a good defense mechanism. I throw away his pan, but I bring it back inside later because I’m not as much of a creep as him.

The drama continues.

Fast forward to now, we’re not talking. This little jerk thinks he’s so chill and can never do anything wrong and never gets mad and that actually I’m the weird one for “overreacting.” AITA for getting too mad?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Check out what readers on Reddit had to say about this.

This person said they both SUCK.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

And another individual also said they both SUCK.

Yikes…

Well, one thing is for sure…

These two probably shouldn’t be living together for too much longer.

That would be good for everyone involved, don’t you think?

It seems like everyone might have overreacted in this situation…over a bidet…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.