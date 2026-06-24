Man Was Confronted By A Hotel Guest For Snoring Through The Wall, But He Didn’t Know How To Possibly Fix The Issue

Staying in hotels often comes with small inconveniences.

In this story, a man was woken up when a neighboring guest knocked on his door to complain about his snoring.

He was dealing with a cold, so he explained that there wasn’t anything he could do to possibly fix the issue.

The awkward confrontation left him confused about whether he had done anything wrong.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for telling a hotel guest that complained about my snoring that I can’t help him? I am staying at a hotel. Last night, the guest next door came knocking on my door. He asked me to stop snoring. He said he listened at my door and that it was me.

This man was shocked.

I was pretty stunned. I thought it was some scam at first. I have a light cold at the moment. My airways are not great because of it, so it is possible. But I could not see how I could help him.

He didn’t know how to solve the other guest’s problem.

I asked if I should go lie in the tub or if I should stay awake all night myself. Or if I should just die for his convenience. Granted, I was a bit miffed because of the sudden awakening. He just kept standing there and shrugged. He left after a minute or two.

He said it’s not his fault that the hotel walls are paper-thin.

I feel bad that he cannot sleep, but I do not see what I can do about that. Is this not one of the more normal inconveniences you can encounter at a hotel? It is not my fault the walls are paper thin and that he is possibly a light sleeper.

Haha! Getting blamed for snoring is not only ridiculous but also a little unfair.

It’s not like he can just turn it off instantly, right?

I guess that’s just part of hotel life sometimes… which we all need to accept.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This person offers some useful advice.

The guest needs to get earplugs, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

A person who used to snore speaks up.

And lastly, here’s a valid point.

You can’t exactly turn off snoring with the push of a button.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.