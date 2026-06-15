Man With Loud Truck Argues With Neighbor After Parking in Her Spot, Then Plans Revenge

Imagine living in an apartment building where every unit has one assigned parking spot. How would you react if one of your neighbors was parked in your parking spot while he unloaded something from his truck? Would you be upset or understanding?

Let’s flip the situation. If you only had one assigned parking spot and two vehicles, would you ever consider temporarily parking in your neighbor’s parking spot to unload something before moving your car to the street? What would you do if your neighbor saw your car in her spot and got upset?

In this story, one man has a car and a truck. His car is parked in his parking spot, and he decides to park his truck in his neighbor’s empty parking spot while he unloads something. When his neighbor sees him there with his truck in her spot, she’s furious and lists reasons she hates him and his truck.

Now, the man with the truck wants revenge on the neighbor, but who was really in the wrong here? It was her parking spot after all, but maybe she was unnecessarily cruel. Let’s read the whole story.

Neighbor has no right to tell me which one of my vehicles can I park in my parking space The way apartments are built in the country in which I live in is that there’s typically 4 to 10 floors and one parking space per family in the basement. So 1st floor residents are close to it. I’ve lived in a 1st floor, the noise is honestly not even bad. Now my truck has a muffler and everything, it’s still loud cause it’s from the 80s. I don’t even get it out before 9am. It constantly has problems but I’m a mechanic and fix it right at home inside my own parking space. (I don’t have a shop in there, just basic tools)

Now we get to the problem with the neighbor.

She has been annoyed with me and my truck in the past too but nothing serious. Today I had to unload some stuff from the truck while my other car was in the parking space, so I was obstructing her parking space with my truck. It was momentarily tho, I was only unloading my truck. She has a car but for some weird reason she doesn’t use the indoor parking and parks it in the street. I was 5 minutes into unloading and she came down with her daughter yelling at me “this is my freaking space get that truck out of there”.

The neighbor was pretty impatient.

I said Okay I’m just unloading I will move in a second. She said “NOW or I’ll call the cops”. I said let get the key to my car so I can move it and put my truck in my own space. There she infuriated and said “that thing is so freaking loud, you can’t put it inside, Everytime you open it’s door and close it, it’s loud. When you start it up it’s loud, when you’re entering and exiting, you rev it up so much and we can’t stand it”

She was upset about more than just the noise.

To which I said back off cause it’s my own parking space.

Then she said “and then there’s the problem of you being a mechanic. It’s not a garage here, if it has a problem you take it out to a mechanic you can’t fix it here” To which I also said yes I can. After a long argument, she left.

He’s out for revenge.

I had been preparing for this moment. Thanks for staying with me and reading all this. My question is, what would you do now to tick them off even more? Yes I know what I’m saying, they’ve been a jerk and they’re going to regret it for ruining my day. I now slam close my car and garage door even harder, I rev it up so much higher when entering or exiting. I plan to work with my car and truck even more in the parking garage. My car now entirely parked in the streets. Anything else should I do? And no I will not be the better man/reasonable/adult/etc.

I would hate to be one of the other neighbors! Being extra loud on purpose is only going to irritate other neighbors who aren’t involved in this argument at all. If he wants to get back at her, he should do something that will only bother her. Although, honestly, I feel bad for the neighbor. I can completely see why she’s so annoyed with OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I agree. I’m glad I wasn’t the only one thinking it.

This person feels the same way.

Another person explains why it’s a bad idea to be petty.

Everyone agrees that OP is the problem.

What a jerk! I would hate to be his neighbor. He shouldn’t park his truck in a neighbor’s parking spot even if it’s empty especially when he knows she’s going to be upset about it. He should park his loud, noisy truck on the street where it’s less bothersome for everyone.

I really feel bad for everyone in this apartment building. All the neighbors are probably ticked off at this guy and his truck.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.