She Surprised Him With a Birthday Weekend Getaway — He Wasn’t Happy to Find Out His Sister Was Coming Too

They say that three’s a crowd…

Well, that’s not always true because sometimes hanging out with two other people can be great!

BUT, if someone goes out of their way to say that they DO NOT want a specific person invited to something, it’s best to abide by their wishes and do as they please…

Especially if it’s their freakin’ birthday!

In today’s story, a man talked about why he’s pretty annoyed with his girlfriend, because she went behind his back and invited someone along on a special trip that he doesn’t want to be there.

Read on, and see what you think about this.

AITA (23M) for getting upset that my girlfriend (23F) invited my sister (20F) to my birthday vacation surprise? “My girlfriend (of 6 years), recently let me know she booked a quick 4-day vacation for us for my birthday that just recently passed. Previously, my girlfriend mentioned the trip, but did not explain what it was, or where we were going, to keep it as a surprise. She had asked me if we did hypothetically go on a trip as a surprise, if I would like my sister to join, where i said I’d rather her not.

Why do people do things like this?

Anyways, we’re 4 days away from leaving, and my girlfriend just told me my sister would be coming. I believed we were going on a vacation like we always do, just together (my sister has never came with us). Me & my girlfriend, for the last few months have been having problems with intimacy.

They obviously need some alone time…

I won’t be able to explain the entire context, but what’s got me even more upset is being pretty sure she invited her so we wouldn’t be alone, i.e. no situation where we would have any sort of intimacy. I told my girlfriend I was pretty upset with the fact that she invited my sister when it is not a thing we have ever done, and seems more to me like a way to keep herself out of any situation where intimacy is a chance.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be pretty annoyed if I was in this guy’s shoes.

His romantic getaway with his old lady isn’t gonna seem so special anymore now that his sister is tagging along.

Yikes…now it’s all gone down the drain!

Jeez, talk about a third wheel ruining everything…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.