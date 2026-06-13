‘You Should Have Offered’: Girlfriend Returns From Getting Gas Furious That Her Boyfriend Let Her Go

Arguments and more communication can make simple situations more complicated than they should be.

In this story, a man and his girlfriend were arguing, so they were spending time alone in separate rooms.

When his girlfriend told him she would be going out to get gas for her car, he quickly agreed and did not stop her.

He assumed she wanted space and respected her decision without interfering… but apparently, he read it wrong.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for saying okay when gf told me she was going to get gas My girlfriend and I were arguing throughout the day. We were taking our space in separate rooms. We were doing our own thing due to the negative energy. She needed gas before work the next day. It was 6 p.m. She came out with her keys to say, “I’m going to get gas.” I responded, “Okay,” and she left. I was doing my own things.

This man’s girlfriend got mad at him.

Now, she is upset that I let her go get gas all alone. She said I should have said I would do it later. I said okay because she wanted to go. I thought maybe she wanted to take space and drive as well. I always pump our gas. I always get her gas when she asks or when I know she needs it. However, this time she stated she was going to go. She was already headed for the door. So I said okay and was fine with it. But, apparently, that was an issue.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong not to offer to get gas for her.

So, AITA?

Also, I compared it to a run or walk alone. She takes space or wants to go outside sometimes. She said those are two different things, and getting gas alone is not okay.

Clearly, there was a breakdown in communication, which is a common problem in relationships.

Had she been clear with him from the beginning, he would have agreed to get the gas for her.

However, she chose to give him a different message, so he took it literally.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see how others reacted to this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

Downright unacceptable, says this person.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Some people expect care without clearly asking for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.