His Roommate’s Girlfriend Is at Their Place Almost Every Day, And He Finally Told His Roommate He’s Not Comfortable With It

Living with a roommate is a great way to save money, and as long as you get along well with them, it can also be a lot of fun.

What would you do if your roommate essentially had his girlfriend living with you most of the time, even though she wasn’t paying rent? On top of that, she was always in the common living areas, where you used to work from home?

That is the situation that the young man in this story is in, so he finally confronted his friend about it. Unfortunately, his roommate got upset and accused him of being jealous. Now he is worried that he was out of line for even asking.

Read through all the details below, and see what you think.

AITA for telling my (23M) roommate(24M) I don’t want his girlfriend in our apartment while he’s not here. So, my roommate who I’ve been living with for a year and a half, has been dating his girlfriend since before he moved in with me.

He’s a fine roommate in just most regards. I don’t dislike him. I don’t dislike his girlfriend either. I have had maybe 2 or 3 conversations with her and she seems fine. Early on, I’d see her usually on weekends or when she’s on break from school. This was fine. Maybe I’d see her extensively for a long weekend or something, then she’d leave.

She is starting to overstay her welcome.

But she graduated this year and she’s been present way more often than typical. In the last month, she’s been here for probably 80% while she has a part time job, but apparently she’s looking for a job in this area specialty so she’s working on the majority of the time. I have a remote job, so I’m home working from my room most of the time.

He is being crowded out of his own living areas.

My issue here is I don’t feel comfortable having a random woman in the place where I live alone with me pretty much 24/7. I just don’t like it. If he’s here, it’s different. When I thought this was a temporary issue, I just didn’t leave my room unless i absolutely needed to as she uses the space I used to use for work, but have since abandoned in our common area.

Some people don’t do well with confrontation.

Last week I kinda had enough of feeling like I was walking on eggshells every time I left my room, so I told her he needs to do something about it. He got uncharacteristically mad at me claiming she’s going through a hard transition to the working world and is having a hard time dealing with family issues (which is news to me).

Whether he is jealous or not is really not relevant.

He also accused me of being jealous of him and her, which I think he only said because I told him in confidence I haven’t ever had a girlfriend or been on a date. So, now I’m kinda reflecting and really am wondering if I was out of line or if I was justified. AITA?

She isn’t paying rent; she has no right to be there that much. In addition, this guy has every reason to be upset that he is being crowded out of his own living (and working) areas. Something has to change.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this situation.

I don’t know that the landlord will get involved here.

If she is not paying rent, she should not be there alone.

This commenter says to start apartment hunting.

Another key point is that her hard time is not his problem.

I wouldn’t be comfortable with this situation either.

He has every right to be upset about this situation. He is paying for an apartment with just two guys in it, and now he has to deal with a girl he barely knows. There is certainly nothing wrong with addressing the situation and trying to get it resolved.

I get the feeling that his roommate just doesn’t want to deal with this conflict. The unfortunate reality is that he should start looking for a new apartment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.