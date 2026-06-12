She Won’t Fly Overseas for Christmas With a 5-Month-Old to Visit Family Who Don’t Accept Her — Her Husband Disagrees

Asking a postpartum woman to board a 7-hour flight to spend the holidays with people who don’t like her is a significant request, but this husband made it anyway.

One man and his wife had always planned to alternate holidays between families. This was a reasonable arrangement that made complete sense before a baby, but he seemed to forget that a new baby tends to throw a wrench in even the best-laid plans.

Add in an unwelcoming in-law dynamic, and the proposal wasn’t very appealing.

So when she refused, he pushed back, and things only escalated from there.

Read on for the full story — this comment section is going to be loud.

AITA Asking Postpartum Wife and 5mo daughter to travel over Christmas My wife is pregnant with our first child — she’s due in the beginning of August. We live in the same state as her family, but my family is international — a 5-hour flight plus a 2-hour drive.

Since the start of their relationship, travel was always a big priority.

Before we got married, we always spoke about traveling to visit my family and how frequently we would do so. The plan was always to spend Thanksgiving with her family and Christmas with my family.

He’s always felt tension with his family when it comes to his wife, so he’s hoping this holiday season might change their minds.

My parents have not been very accepting of my wife and are very upset that I settled in another country. My sister, who lives 10 minutes from my parents, is expecting a baby in November, and I would very much like us to make the trip over Christmas to see my family and new niece, and have my grandparents and cousins meet my new baby.

But his wife isn’t on board with the plan at all.

My wife refuses, since she doesn’t feel comfortable flying with our baby before she’s 1 year old and doesn’t want to be around my parents while she’s 5 months postpartum. I understand her concerns, but I’m sad because opportunities for my family to all be together are rare, and I feel like our original expectations around holidays and family access have changed significantly. AITA for pushing her to fly over Christmas?

So, so many red flags.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Redditors chime in with their judgements.

Turns out, bringing a new human into the world is a pretty valid excuse.

Going forward with the trip would be a huge safety concern.

Why would he want his wife to tolerate this kind of mistreatment anyway?

It’s clear to this redditor that this husband’s priorities need to change.

There are quite a few red flags in this story, so let’s review.

One: this husband seems intent on pushing his wife to change his parents’ minds instead of sticking up for her or setting stronger boundaries with him.

Two: he pushes his postpartum wife to travel during one of the busiest seasons of the year, a move that would put both their sanity and health at risk.

And three: refusing to see any of this and bulldozing his wife into agreeing anyway.

Let’s hope this husband learns how to take no for an answer by next Christmas.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.