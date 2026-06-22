Middle Schooler Babysits Alone For Three Hours And Tells Her Mom She Can No Longer Help After Lack Of Support

Some parents hear “I need help” and respond with “stop being disrespectful,” and this story is a perfect example of how that plays out.

A middle schooler got voluntold into babysitting her two young nieces when her mom’s “quick lunch” run turned into an unexplained 3-hour disappearance.

So when her mom finally returned, she angrily lashed out. After all, she had been left with 3 hours of work she never signed up for — and her sibling refused to help her at all.

But instead of hearing her out, her mom just called her a brat for standing her ground and threatened to take away her cell phone.

Now she’s starting to feel like she doesn’t have anyone who will listen to her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to watch my nieces while my mom goes out? For context, my mom watches my niece, who I’ll call L. L is 2 years old, and my other niece, J, is six. They are really handful, J isn’t as bad as L. She just wants to play and is really clingy. But that’s not the point.

This pre-teen already has enough going on in her life.

I’m in middle school, so I need to finish my homework and study when I get home. Last week my mom was watching both L and J, and she said she just needed to go to Subway to get some lunch. I obviously didn’t mind watching them since she said she would only be gone a few minutes.

At first, everything was just routine.

My sister, who I’ll call D, said she’d help me. She’s in high school. The first 30 minutes everything was normal.

But her mom was gone for a lot longer than she expected.

Three hours later, my mom finally came home with no food. J and L had been sent home a few minutes prior. I got upset and asked her why she was gone for three hours and didn’t get anything to eat like she said she would. She got annoyed that I asked and said she would take my phone if I kept asking. I stopped asking because I was genuinely tired.

Now she’s mad at her sister for leaving her with all the work.

I went to my room and asked D why she didn’t help and why she just sat in her bed watching her phone. She said that she “didn’t feel like helping with little brats.”

She’s about had it with her sister’s attitude.

I told her that the next time she didn’t help and made me watch a toddler, a six year old, and our grandma, who moved in months prior, I would tell our mom that she cussed me out for not getting up at 6 AM to make her breakfast. She got upset and told our mom that I didn’t do anything, even though I did all of the work.

She finally sets a boundary with her mom and gets punished for it.

I told our mom that I am not watching them anymore if I am not getting any help. She said I was a disrespectful brat for not just listening to her when she tells me to do something. If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions. AITA for doing that?

Sounds like this family couldn’t be further from the same page.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this pre-teen is too young to be a babysitter.

It’s natural to feel annoyed when something inconveniences you.

Surely her aunt wouldn’t be too happy with this arrangement either?

If her family refuses to listen to her, she might just have to get support elsewhere.

A middle schooler who spends three unplanned hours holding a household together and then calmly says she’d like some help next time is not a disrespectful brat, she’s the most mature person in the room. And the fact that her mom couldn’t see that is the real story here.

The threat to take her phone, the sister’s lie, the guilt trip that followed — none of that changes what actually happened, which is that she stepped up when nobody asked her to and got blamed when she finally said something about it.

She’s going to be fine because kids who advocate for themselves tend to figure things out, but the people around her are the ones with some catching up to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.