Most People Want Work Friends — He’s Relieved His Office Has No Interest in Socializing Outside the Job

Have you ever made a true, legit friend at work?

If you never have, it actually does happen from time to time.

I made some lifelong friends at jobs when I was younger, so I’m living proof that it’s possible!

But let’s be honest: there are plenty of folks out there who have no interest in making friends at work…and that’s okay!

Sometimes it’s best to go to work, conduct your business, and leave it all behind when you walk out the door.

In today’s story, a worker talked about why he’s perfectly content to not have any real friends at work.

Check out what he had to say!

We are NOT a family. “I work at a small company, 6 employees, including the boss. We’re all very friendly, work cohesively, and we all turn our phones off at 4. We meet up for a company event once or twice a year. We all live in the next town over from the office. We all live 5 minutes away from each other (side note: no one has ever dreamed about carpooling).

This is a good idea…

The boss gave us all a good-sized stipend to buy a e-bikes to commute if we want, since the current construction can stretch our drive time to an hour, for a 12-mile commute. We all took him up on it. The day I got my bike, I was really excited. Literally out of my mind. I suggested to the entire office that we meet up on the bike path one morning to ride into the office together.

Oh…okay…

My boss said “Nah, that sounds too chummy.” I’ve never been so delighted to be shot down so thoroughly by an authority figure. I don’t want to be friends with my coworkers and they don’t want to be friends with me. What a peaceful existence.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, this guy has it all figured out, doesn’t he?

Hey, whatever works, right?

You can say that again!

This sounds like a pretty sweet gig!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.