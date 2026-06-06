Mother’s Daily Walk With Toddlers Keeps Triggering Neighbor’s Dog, Leading to Growing Tension

Some neighbor situations resolve themselves quietly, and some turn into a daily performance piece involving stroller destinations and pointed good mornings.

A mother who walked the same route every day with her toddlers and dog had always been aware of her neighbor’s reactive little dog and never made it anyone’s problem.

But when her neighbor started treating the public sidewalk like a private road and gave her mother attitude for using it, something shifted.

So this mother responded not with conflict but with cheerful, unsolicited route explanations every single time they crossed paths. Now the neighbor now crosses the street before the conversation can start.

Her husband thinks it’s picking a fight, but her mother thinks it’s just being friendly.

Keep reading to decide for yourself.

AITA for giving my neighbor explanations as to why I am walking past her and her dog? I (28F) walk every day with my 2 toddlers in their double stroller and my dog. My neighbor, who is probably in her 60s, has a small dog who hates the stroller and other dogs.

This dog makes its disapproval quite clear.

If he sees us walking, he starts to growl, bark, and try to attack. In the past, my neighbor has crossed the road and/or picked him up when she sees us walking.

Soon enough, the neighbor begins to stir up some drama.

A couple of weeks ago, my mom was watching the kids and went for a walk around the neighborhood. She ended up passing my neighbor twice, and the second time, my neighbor got really annoyed at her and asked if they could not go that way. My mom stopped and waited for her to pass and went that way anyway.

Now her neighbor appears to be holding a grudge.

When I went walking last week, I got dirty looks from my neighbor and she did not respond when I greeted her as I passed her — this was before I found out about what had happened with my mom. After hearing what happened from my mom, I decided to **** her with kindness and started explaining why I am passing her when I do.

For example, when I had to go to the post office, I said, “Good morning! Going this way because we are going to the post office on the way back!”

Soon enough, the neighbor just starts avoiding her altogether.

She looked embarrassed when I said this, and now when she sees us walking, she turns around or crosses the street and looks away. My husband said I’m an AH and that I’m picking fights and should have just ignored her. On the one hand, I recognize that it’s a petty thing to do.

But part of her feels justified for behaving this way.

On the other hand, her reaction to my mom and then the cold behavior toward me makes me think that she may believe I am purposely walking toward her house to be a jerk — and that’s not at all the case. Walking toward her house is just a nicer walk and takes us toward places I stop with the kids along the way. AITA?

Bad dog owner alert, bad dog owner alert!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Redditors chime in.

Letting her poorly behaved dogs get away with their bad behavior is practically an accident waiting to happen.

It was the neighbor who picked a fight, not her.

Quite frankly, this neighbor deserves to be embarrassed.

Petty, sure — but it’s also exactly what this commenter would do.

At the end of the day, this woman is walking on a public street with her kids, minding her business, and being relentlessly pleasant about it.

The neighbor is the one who decided to cause a problem with her yappy little brat of a dog. This neighbor doesn’t seem to understand the troubling implications of her dog persistently trying to attack passing walkers. Or she simply doesn’t care.

It’s a public sidewalk, not the neighbor’s private property. She needs to start acting like it.