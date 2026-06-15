Neighbor Admits to Hitting Parked Car, Then Threatens to Call Police Despite Homeowner’s Calm Response

Imagine having so many cars that they won’t all fit in your driveway, and you need to park a couple of them on the street. As long as there’s plenty of street parking, that shouldn’t be a problem, right?

Not necessarily.

In this story, one homeowner has 6 cars and parks two of them on the street in front of her house. The problem is that the neighbor across the street accidentally hit one of the cars and seems to think it’s the homeowner’s fault.

Sounds crazy, right?

Keep reading to see what you would do in this situation.

AITA For Parking In Front of My house Across the Street In Front of the Neighbor’s Driveway Let me start by saying that I am the worst neighbor on the block. My grass is patchy and long, I have stuff all over my covered front porch area. I do not live in an HOA. The neighbor across the street from me has barely spoken to me since she moved in about a year and a half ago. Her major complaint (made to other neighbors not me) was the number of vehicles that I have. I live in a 7-bed room home with 7 adults of driving age; we have 6 vehicles; two we park on the street in front of the house.

Uh-oh!

Last week she committed a hit-and-run on my car. Neighbors saw and let me know. When they tried to stop her she said “they have too many car” and drove off.

She talked to the neighbor.

I later went to her house where she was very nice to me, as always. I tried to give her excuses for not stopping and let her know that there was minor body damage, which she refuted (still being nice). I showed her the damage and she agreed that it was from her. I offered to not alert the police or press a claim against her insurance if the car once check did not have any mechanical issues (which there weren’t).

OP seems to be really accommodating.

She was concerned that I might use a crooked mechanic. I offered to take it to another mechanic of her choice if my mechanic found anything wrong to get a second opinion. I offered to not park in that spot again.

There was good news and bad news.

Today (the day I got the good news back from my mechanic and told her yesterday) I receive berating texts from her. She claimed that a car was parked in front of her driveway again. It wasn’t, but it was close to in front of her driveway, as space is limited. But to keep the peace I moved it and asked that she show me exactly where the spot was in front of my house that was causing the issues.

The neighbor was really upset.

She proceeded to continue her character assaults and threatened to call the police. I am working on improving my yard as it was obviously bothering her. Only one other neighbor had an issue with it, the rest understood my situation. AITA for having parked across from her driveway or in front of my house?

The neighbor hit her car. How is OP the problem? If they don’t live in an HOA, the grass height shouldn’t really matter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she should’ve called the police.

Another person seems to be on the neighbor’s side.

How narrow is this street?

This person thinks they’re both bad neighbors.

I like the idea of a pavement pad for the extra cars. Then there wouldn’t be any grass to get too long, and they wouldn’t have to park their cars on the street. That’s a really smart idea! Two birds, and all that.

But as far as the situation stands in this story, I don’t think OP did anything wrong. If anything, she was too accommodating. The neighbor hit her car, and now she’s trying to play the victim.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.