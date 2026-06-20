Neighbor Blocks Entire Sidewalk With SUV and Trailer, Then Receives a City Ticket After Complaint

Imagine living in a neighborhood where one neighbor’s vehicle is blocking the entire sidewalk. If you were going for a walk, would you walk in the road, or would you talk to the neighbor to try convince them to move their car?

In this story, one person was in a situation like this, and talking to the neighbor didn’t seem to work. Then, one day they overheard the annoying neighbor arguing with another neighbor about the same situation.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Neighbor tells another neighbor to call the city…..so they did. Happened a couple months ago in our neighborhood. There is a pretty run down house with some inconsiderate neighbors. They have a large travel trailer that is too big for the driveway and sticks out 1ft into the sidewalk when it’s parked. It’s not an issue as there is plenty of room to walk around, but the kicker is they always park on of their cars halfway in the driveway so it completely blocks the sidewalk.

This could be a really dangerous situation.

They live in a corner house so it’s dangerous for a family to walk in the street around a blind corner because the sidewalk is inaccessible. Multiple neighbors including myself have asked them multiple times to pull their car into the drive way or park it on the street to leave the sidewalk accessible. They always say they will but nothing changes.

Then the city got involved.

Well apparently they got into a shouting match with one of the other neighbors over it with the offending neighbor telling the other neighbor if they don’t like it call the city. Well the other neighbor did just that. City came out and wrote a ticket for the SUV blocking the sidewalk and also wrote them up for the trailer that was too big to fit in the driveway forcing them to store it in a rental space for $350/month.

That really backfired for the annoying neighbor, but at least the sidewalk is clear now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is thankful for the neighbor.

Another person would give the neighbor a gift basket.

This person is inspired to start a new business venture.

Another person hates it when cars block sidewalks.

Some neighbors can be really inconsiderate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.