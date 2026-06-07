Neighbor Kids Kept Throwing Toys and Shoes Over the Fence, so This Woman Started Throwing Them Away

Some neighbors can turn a simple problem into a recurring frustration.

This woman got increasingly frustrated after her neighbors’ children repeatedly threw toys and other items into her family’s backyard. It started as an occasional mistake that eventually turned into a regular, frustrating habit. She got so fed up, especially after seeing little effort from the parents to address the issue, so she decided to handle the situation herself.

This story is one of those common neighbor disputes where small problems build up over time. It highlights how repeated behavior, even from children, can test someone’s patience when there seems to be no intervention from the adults involved. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable story about boundaries and responsibility, and of course, how to deal with annoying, entitled neighbors.

Neighbors kids keep throwing toys and shoes over our backyard, I began to toss out their stuff This has been happening since the summer. They have tossed toys, a dirty shoe and other stuff. By the way, my mom has a garden in the backyard, and there were about 2 times that the children’s toys would end up in the herbs. I began to toss it out. My mom is nicer and will throw it back to them. One or two times, it’s fine, but after awhile, it feels like it’s on purpose. I started to throw stuff out after it was the 6th time, I believe.

This woman started throwing toys in the trash.

Well, my mom left for work. I saw a dinosaur toy, I scooped it and threw it in the trash. These kids won’t learn their lesson. Their parents are barely outside so it’s difficult to get ahold of them. These neighbors live behind me so our backyards are close together. There are about 3 to 4 kids, and they all Iike to scream and sometimes will cry. They play outside the whole day from 9am-8pm. Meanwhile, their parents are inside doing work. You know how I know? Because the dad will use a machine to cut wood. So that’s how I know.

She thinks it’s the best way for them to learn their lessons.

Others have told me to just toss out the toys and stuff they throw into our backyard because they don’t learn their lesson. I’m really tired of it so this is the only solution I know. I hope the parents also learn and watch their kids when they go outside. Lastly, I saw the mother picking up her kid a few times so he could look into our backyard. It’s another case of bad parenting.

Respecting neighbors’ property and boundaries should not be that hard. It’s easy to forgive children’s mistakes one or two times, but if it becomes a habit, that’s a different story. I guess OP was so fed up that she thought throwing the toys in the trash was the best solution at this time and the best way for the neighbors to learn their lesson.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This user agrees with her.

This person has a similar experience.

Here’s an idea…

People are siding with her.

Lastly, an honest opinion.

When in doubt, throw it out!