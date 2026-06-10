Neighbors Repeatedly Park in Elderly Parents’ Driveway, so Their Adult Child Calls Police and Forces a Decision

Imagine checking in on your elderly parents, and one of them has Alzheimer’s disease. What would you do if you found out the neighbor was parking their car in your parents’ driveway because they claim your sick parent said it was okay? Would you let it go, or stand up for your parents?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation, and they refuse to let the neighbors take advantage of their parents. They try talking to the neighbors, and when that doesn’t work, they get the police involved.

It’s a pretty satisfying story! Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor parks car in my driveway against my wishes… citing permission from my mother who is crippled with dementia My mother has Alzheimer’s disease. I try to spend at least three days a week at my parents’ house to help out. Recently I came over after a two-week work trip away and saw a strange car in the driveway on the side I usually park. I went inside and asked my dad who was visiting. He said no one was visiting, the neighbors had just started parking there.

But there was more to the story.

That didn’t make a lot of sense to me so I kept prodding as to why they’d spontaneously taken it upon themselves to park in our driveway. My dad finally broke down and said “Yeah, well, apparently your mother told them it was okay. She was just a little confused.” I asked if he’d told the neighbors there’d been a misunderstanding. He said he had but they didn’t seem to “Get it.”

He decided to talk to the neighbors.

I gave the neighbors the benefit of the doubt at first. My dad is a great guy but sometimes he can be a little too nice. I figured he hadn’t been quite clear enough with the neighbors out of concern for being impolite. So, I went over there. I even brought some Ferrero Rocher chocolates to try and smooth it out. I knocked and nobody answered even though it was obvious that they were home. I kept at it, getting a little frustrated at that point. Finally, a woman came to the door and opened it barely a centimeter before shouting “We’re not interested!” and closing it again.

He waited until he finally caught the neighbor outside.

I stood there and explained who I was. Nothing. Eventually I went home. I lingered by the window for the next few hours hoping to catch someone when they came out of the house. It wasn’t until a couple days later that I was able to intercept the man, completely by chance. We were both coming out of our house at the same time and at first he wanted to avoid me, but he realized his car was in my driveway! So he had no choice.

The neighbors sound really frustrating.

I still tried to be friendly. I introduced myself. I told him my mother wasn’t well and that anything she’d told him could not be taken at face value. I said we did need both parking spots. This guy kind of nodded and “yes’d” me but I got the feeling it wasn’t the end when he left. Sure enough, there weren’t any problems for the next few days, but eventually I did have to go back to work. The first day I was gone my dad called me and mentioned they were parked there again.

He wasn’t going to let it go.

I tracked down their phone number and called but, shocker, they did not pick up. I came back a day earlier than I’d planned and sure enough, there was the car. I went over to the house, all facade of friendliness gone. The woman of the couple came to the window, clearly saw it was me, and still didn’t answer.

He got the police involved.

So, I ended up calling the police. I just told them my neighbor had erroneously parked in my driveway and were ignoring my requests to move. An officer came down and took my side of the story then knocked on the neighbors’ door. The woman had the nerve to continue ignoring them! The cop did not have time to be playing those games. He pounded on the door and basically ordered the residents out of the house.

The neighbor tried to talk his way out of the situation.

The husband came out of the house, huffing and puffing, acting like it was the most major inconvenience he’s ever experience. The police officer said, “Your neighbors need you to move your vehicle from their property.” The guy starts trying to claim he can leave his car there because he has a “verbal contract” with my mother who has dementia (I’d already told the officer that, obviously). The neighbor was really feeling himself, playing lawyer, but the cop stopped him and basically said “That was then, this is now. Now they want you to move it. Move it or it’s gonna be towed.”

The neighbor kept whining.

The neighbor said he had to talk to a lawyer and do this and do that. The police officer reiterated that he had two choices, move it or get it towed. The neighbor blurted out “But we have a new car and if we move this back here there won’t be enough space!”

The police officer was not messing around.

At that point the cop was done playing games and was on the phone with the tow people when they finally went to move the car. The cop told the neighbors if they tried bringing their car back over, they’d be trespassing, and the police would just send someone to tow it away. They’re brooding and whining and trying to tell others in the neighborhood we were in the wrong and misled them but luckily no one is falling for it.

I love how helpful that police officer was!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person thinks the neighbor should’ve known better.

This should be obvious!

The officer definitely handled the situation well.

OP did the right thing standing up for his parents. It has to be hard to see the neighbors clearly taking advantage of your elderly parents. I’m glad he didn’t back down.

The police officer definitely handled the situation well. I hope he scared the neighbors off from parking in the parents’ driveway again. While the comments provided some good suggestions to enforce calling a tow truck in the future, it would be better if that wasn’t necessary and the neighbors simply found somewhere else to park.

Claiming they have too many cars for their driveway is not a good excuse to park in your neighbors’ driveway. That’s their problem, and they should’ve thought that through before buying another car.