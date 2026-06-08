June 8, 2026 at 10:15 am

Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty-Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

by Jayne Elliott

manager rude to customer

Shutterstock

Imagine going to a store that sells something you like to collect. Would you buy the collectibles even if the store manager was rude to you, or would you take your business elsewhere?

In this story, some friends are in this exact situation. It all started when one friend realized he needed to transfer money from one account to another before making his purchase.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t want my money? How about no one’s money?

I was in a hobby shop looking at figures and cards when I saw a $125 set that I wanted to get.

I was there with a couple friends and we were all planning on spending quite a bit there.

We were the only customers there and we’d heard from others in our circle of nerds that business had been slow.

He wanted to buy something but needed to transfer money between accounts first.

I wanted to transfer funds from my savings account into my checking so I could buy the $125 set and I asked the shop owner if he had any WiFi for his customers.

He said that his place wasn’t an internet café and that I should get WiFi somewhere else.

His tone was a bit rude, so I thought I’d go outside for a second and come back in once I had transferred the funds.

The manager was pretty rude.

I come back in and he says he doesn’t want me in his store.

I told him that’s fine and my friends had already gathered a bunch of stuff at the register that they were going to buy.

They saw how the store manager treated me and decided to just leave everything at the register and walk out with me.

The manager missed out on a big sale.

The total was at least $500 worth of products that we were going to buy at the guy’s store (expensive hobby I know) and he had a ton of boxes, cards, etc all over his counter space that he had to put back.

A year later we heard that he closed his store due to getting on more of his customers’ bad sides.

It seems like that manager wasn’t cut out for a customer service position.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the manager was his own worst enemy.

2026 05 08 at 1.06.59 PM Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

One person guesses about the type of game.

2026 05 08 at 1.07.07 PM Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

The owner really did mess up.

2026 05 08 at 1.07.26 PM Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

This person would’ve taken the revenge further.

2026 05 08 at 1.07.52 PM Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

It’s never a good idea to be rude to paying customers.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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