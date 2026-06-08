Nerdy Friends Find Plenty They Want to Buy at a Hobby Shop, but Leave Empty-Handed After a Rude Encounter With the Manager

Imagine going to a store that sells something you like to collect. Would you buy the collectibles even if the store manager was rude to you, or would you take your business elsewhere?

In this story, some friends are in this exact situation. It all started when one friend realized he needed to transfer money from one account to another before making his purchase.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t want my money? How about no one’s money? I was in a hobby shop looking at figures and cards when I saw a $125 set that I wanted to get. I was there with a couple friends and we were all planning on spending quite a bit there. We were the only customers there and we’d heard from others in our circle of nerds that business had been slow.

He wanted to buy something but needed to transfer money between accounts first.

I wanted to transfer funds from my savings account into my checking so I could buy the $125 set and I asked the shop owner if he had any WiFi for his customers. He said that his place wasn’t an internet café and that I should get WiFi somewhere else. His tone was a bit rude, so I thought I’d go outside for a second and come back in once I had transferred the funds.

The manager was pretty rude.

I come back in and he says he doesn’t want me in his store. I told him that’s fine and my friends had already gathered a bunch of stuff at the register that they were going to buy. They saw how the store manager treated me and decided to just leave everything at the register and walk out with me.

The manager missed out on a big sale.

The total was at least $500 worth of products that we were going to buy at the guy’s store (expensive hobby I know) and he had a ton of boxes, cards, etc all over his counter space that he had to put back. A year later we heard that he closed his store due to getting on more of his customers’ bad sides.

It seems like that manager wasn’t cut out for a customer service position.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the manager was his own worst enemy.

One person guesses about the type of game.

The owner really did mess up.

This person would’ve taken the revenge further.

It’s never a good idea to be rude to paying customers.