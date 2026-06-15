New Hire Told Beards Aren’t Allowed Two Months Into Job, After Already Growing Facial Hair

When it comes to interviewing for a new job, transparency is everything, but not all bosses are up to the task.

This industrial plant worker came in for his interview with a full beard on his face and a job offer in his hand by the end of it. He checked his contract carefully, but no grooming policy anywhere in it.

So the employee thought he was in the clear, but two months into the job, his boss eventually pulled him aside and told him beards weren’t allowed at the facility.

He understood the safety reasoning, but what he couldn’t make sense of was how a known company policy had been invisible at every single stage of his hiring process.

He even went as far to say that he would’ve said no to the offer if he’d known.

You’ll want to read on to get Reddit’s reaction.

Boss asking me to shave my beard I started a new job in an industrial plant two months ago. I showed up for the interview with a full beard and was given the offer.

At first, this new recruit didn’t see a problem, but then this boss approached him.

I reviewed my job contract and there was no mention of being required to shave. Suddenly, two months in, with a beard the entire time, my boss says it’s a rule that I have to be clean-shaven.

But little does the boss know, this beard is pretty important to him.

I feel the same way about my beard as others do about the hair on their head. In fact, I’d rather shave my head than my beard.

He starts wishing he was informed about this sooner.

I respect safety, and if they had let me know this beforehand I would’ve politely refused the offer. But they failed to disclose it during the interview, in the contract, and throughout the two months I’ve been here with a beard.

It’s mostly the principle of the thing.

I totally understand that it is for my own safety, and I’m not upset about the policy. I am just upset that they never once disclosed this when they knew it was a requirement all along.

It’s the hiring manager’s job to inform candidates of things like this.

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Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

There are some good reasons for remaining clean shaven.

Maybe this employee could compromise with a shorter beard?

Why not come up with a convenient excuse?

This user shares the qualifications for another industry.

The beard was at the interview, the beard was on day one, and the beard was there for 60 whole days of employment. Obviously the company knew they hired a bearded employee.

Springing a grooming requirement on someone two months in, after they’ve already settled into the role and the routine, is just poor management — plain and simple.

A beard isn’t just a beard for some people. It’s their identity.

And if a job’s policy goes against someone’s identity, then it isn’t a good match.

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