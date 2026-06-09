June 9, 2026 at 7:15 pm

New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

by Liz Wiest

pexels oliver petry 2068272 5976093 New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

Source: Pexels/Reddit

Many think obnoxious neighbors occur the most in apartment buildings or shared, closer quarters. But often, people forget that strained relationships can spring up in the suburbs as quickly as manicured lawn care.

What would you do if your neighbor let their unleashed dog relieve themselves on your lawn on a nightly basis? One woman recently shared a super egregious example of this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Neighbor letting dog pee on my porch and bushes

I live in a neighborhood with about 20 houses and it’s one big circle.

I live on one end and this neighbor lives on the opposite end.

Sounds like regardless they’re in close quarters.

She walks her dog every night at around 8pm-9pm around there.

Usually around this time, I am getting my toddler to bed and have not been able to confront her.

She has bigger things to worry about.

Her dog wears a harness most nights, but it seems she does not put a leash on it.

I don’t mind a dog running through my yard, but this dog pees on our bushes every single night and comes up on our porch.

Yeah, that’s certainly less than ideal.

Sometimes it barks in the window if he sees that we are walking around inside.

Our bushes have started to turn brown and in the last month there have been 10 instances where I have found him on the ring camera.

I know I need to say something, so what should I say?

Yikes, there’s no way out of this one that isn’t wildly awkward.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments immediately jumped to offering useful tips.
Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 9.15.43 AM New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

Some more intense than others.
Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 9.15.56 AM New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

A few people shared examples from their own lives.
Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 9.16.06 AM New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

Others dropped some knowledge.
Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 9.16.17 AM New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

And shared some useful tips the majority of folks definitely have never heard of.
Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 9.16.47 AM New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

They’re not letting their lawn go to the dogs.

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Author

Liz Wiest

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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