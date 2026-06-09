New Parents Move Into “Perfect” Neighborhood, but Quickly Discover Hidden Downsides

Many think obnoxious neighbors occur the most in apartment buildings or shared, closer quarters. But often, people forget that strained relationships can spring up in the suburbs as quickly as manicured lawn care.

What would you do if your neighbor let their unleashed dog relieve themselves on your lawn on a nightly basis? One woman recently shared a super egregious example of this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Neighbor letting dog pee on my porch and bushes

I live in a neighborhood with about 20 houses and it’s one big circle.

I live on one end and this neighbor lives on the opposite end.

Sounds like regardless they’re in close quarters.

She walks her dog every night at around 8pm-9pm around there.

Usually around this time, I am getting my toddler to bed and have not been able to confront her.

She has bigger things to worry about.

Her dog wears a harness most nights, but it seems she does not put a leash on it.

I don’t mind a dog running through my yard, but this dog pees on our bushes every single night and comes up on our porch.

Yeah, that’s certainly less than ideal.

Sometimes it barks in the window if he sees that we are walking around inside.

Our bushes have started to turn brown and in the last month there have been 10 instances where I have found him on the ring camera.

I know I need to say something, so what should I say?

Yikes, there’s no way out of this one that isn’t wildly awkward.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments immediately jumped to offering useful tips.



Some more intense than others.



A few people shared examples from their own lives.



Others dropped some knowledge.



And shared some useful tips the majority of folks definitely have never heard of.



They’re not letting their lawn go to the dogs.