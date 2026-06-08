Night Shift Hotel Worker Frustrated With Minimum Wage Finds a Creative Way to Add Value

Imagine working at a hotel during the night shift, and you know you’re supposed to be paid more than you are. Would you complain to the boss until your wage was bumped up to where it should be, look for another job, or find another way to increase your take home pay?

In this story, one hotel worker is in this situation. She hatches a plan with a coworker, and she seems very satisfied with the results!

Let’s read all about it.

Dont pay me enough, I will make money other ways So I am supposed to be getting paid around 13.50 because i work the night shift at my hotel and i am getting paid minimum. In fact me and the other night person are the only one getting paid minimum. We have brought it up 1000 times to our boss and she says she will give a us a raise soon but that soon has never come.

Some of the guests want to do a lot of laundry.

We have truckers and construction workers that stay here for long amounts of time, 6 months plus. They have a lot of laundry. Some of them dont wash laundry for weeks at a time and it tends to pile up.

They came up with an idea.

They have started to come down and ask why the guest laundry is so expensive. 5 to wash and 5 to dry…as you can see thats kinda expensive. So me and my graveyard buddy thought that WE can use the housekeepers industrial washer and wash their clothes for profit. We slid a little slip underneath construction workers doors saying that we will do their laundry for 20 bucks for wash and dry and 30 for folding, we slid it under 15 peoples doors.

A lot of guests are taking advantage of this new washing service.

Needless to say people have started to come down to our private laundry service at night. We have made a profit of 500 dollars so far and its only been 2 weeks ;). The guest laundry hasnt been used since and i can hear my GM talking about how they might need to lower the prices of the laundry because no one is using it. Even if she does change it i wont tell anyone. Maybe if i got paid like i was supposed to then i would.

Wow! That was a creative way to give themselves a bonus while also saving the guests money. I’m sure there would be consequences if management found out though.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

Oh, a lot can certainly go wrong.

One person gives advice if she gets caught.

Another person has a suggestion if the hotel lowers their laundry rates.

It really could end badly.

If she gets caught, she’ll probably lose her job.