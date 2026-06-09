‘Nothing Works’: Desperate Tenant Facing Nightmare Standoff Over Upstairs Neighbor’s Endless Noise

03

Apartment living can be challenging when noise becomes constant.

The following story is about a man who moved into his first apartment but quickly had issues with loud upstairs neighbors.

Between kids running, screaming, and heavy footsteps, the noise made it hard to relax or work from home.

He tried to politely ask them to tone it down and even reported them to the leasing office, but the situation didn’t improve.

What do you think is the best way to handle this challenging situation? Let’s take a closer look!

Annoying upstairs neighbors I am living in my first apartment. I have neighbors upstairs who watch their grandkids on the weekends. They also watch them sometimes during the week. The kids run and scream all day. On top of the kids, the grandma is a tiny woman, but walks like she is carrying an entire football team on her back. She stomps everywhere.

This man tried talking to his upstairs neighbor.

I have talked to them. They basically said it is out of their control because of the hardwood floors. I have always been in houses with carpet, so I took that into consideration. But this is insane. My lease has a part in it called the right to quiet enjoyment. It basically says that no one should be doing things that make it hard for others to enjoy their space. I work from home. I have had to go work in the library some days because they just will not stop. I cannot even chill on the weekends. I need to put headphones on to watch TV.

He started recording the noise.

I have recorded the noise and sent it to my leasing office. They said they spoke with them. But the noise continued. I called again when it was particularly bad. I was told that the property manager would call. They never did.

Now, he’s torn between waiting for his lease to end and breaking it entirely.

My lease is not over until November. I know people are going to say I should not live on the bottom floor. But, sometimes that is all that is open. Should I keep complaining or just break the lease and move out?

Noisy neighbors are one of the worst things in a community. To be honest, the story sounds incredibly draining.

OP tried everything he could, but between the neighbor ignoring his polite requests and management not following up, there’s only so much patience he could give.

No one should have to leave their own apartment just to get some peace and quiet. Do you agree?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It will never improve, says this one.

This person suggests documenting everything.

Here’s a valid assumption.

And finally, here’s another one.

Noise issues can quietly become a daily major struggle.