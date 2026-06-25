Out-of-Control Neighborhood Leader Launches Bitter Harassment War After Resident Refuses to Bow to Her Passive-Aggressive Email

There’s always a rotten banana in the bunch somewhere…

Someone who goes out of their way to try their best to make everyone’s life miserable.

And the reason is usually pretty obvious: they’re angry and bitter and they want to drag everyone else down to their level!

You see it over and over again…

In today’s story, a woman talked about a neighbor who went nuclear on her after she rejected a nasty email from her neighborhood group.

Get all the details below and see what you think about this situation.

Entitled neighbor demands my information because I declined her email. “I’m the moderator for my neighborhood email group. It use to be a free for all but it got nasty with neighbors verbally attacking other neighbors and cursing. Now, I review all incoming emails to make sure they are appropriate. Over 98% of them are regarding lost packages or recommendations on local businesses/services.

There needs to be some rules about this stuff…

I also allow criticism of the board and HOA president as long as it is kept civil and constructive. The neighborhood recently had some renovations with our mailboxes and there are some changes that took adjusting to. People were addressing concerns and the HOA was responding. Everything was civil until Karen entered the chat. Karen responded that the work had been “a waste of money”. Since it wasn’t productive to the conversation, I told her I was declining her email and why.

This lady sounds like a real treat…

Her response was “You have no right to decline my email! Do not do so! If you have violated this, provide you name and contact information.” My response was that I own the box and choose which emails are allowed to prevent neighborhood drama. Karen: “This is a free country and not North Korea. I live here and can say what I want! This group is a way for us to connect freely with others. If this is not the case, delete the group and notify all members. Give me your name and contact information!”

Nope!

At that point I stopped responding and sent the email to the board. I told them I would no longer inform her when emails were declined. They agree that is the right response and she has had other complaints against her previously. She later tried to push another one through telling the gate repair man that he didn’t know how to do his job and he installed the gate incorrectly (the gate was fine). Those got declined as well. She is now back to asking for my information. The board is also discussing if they want her removed from the neighborhood email group. She would still receive official HOA emails, but not the social ones. I’m tired of her harassment and I’m afraid if she finds my address she will try to harass me further.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this reader offered some advice.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that this woman is the bad banana of the group, don’t you?

She clearly has some anger issues and she shouldn’t be taking it out on her neighbors!

Get a life, lady!

This lady is the very definition of a Karen!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.