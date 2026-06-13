Parents Accuse Teenager of Being ‘Cold’ for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

Personal boundaries deserve respect, even within a family.

This teenager has never been particularly comfortable hugging her family members. However, when it comes to her friends, she has no problem hugging them naturally. The issue here is that her parents and sister still hug her once in a while, but she refuses to hug them back. Now, they feel hurt and upset over this preference.

This story is a relatable example of how different people express affection in different ways. It shows that sometimes, tension can arise when one person’s need for physical boundaries clashes with another person’s desire for closeness. Read the full story below.

AITAH for refusing to hug my family? For context, I (15) have never been a big hugger with my family. Sometimes, I’ll be in a good mood and be more touchy, but I love hugging people outside of my family. Something just feels wrong most of the time with them. But for some reason, whenever I say no, I get guilt-tripped. Or they hug me anyway. This is especially true for my dad because he gets extremely upset when I refuse to hug him or push him away when he hugs me.

This teenager refused to hug her dad.

Today, he came home from work and asked for a hug, and I just had to say no repeatedly for him to get it. Then, he swore under his breath and said to me, “Well, you should want to hug us.” My mom used to be the same, but she’s gotten the hint now and doesn’t push most of the time, even if there are slip ups. My older sister also gets upset and calls me mean when I refuse. And all of them get kind of upset when they see me hugging my friends or something. AITAH?

So, first off, she’s already 15. At this age, teenagers start to feel uncomfortable hugging their family members. While it’s understandable that her family feels hurt or confused, respecting someone’s boundaries is important regardless of age or relationship. OP’s feelings may be different from their family’s expectations, but that does not automatically make them wrong.

Nobody should feel pressured to give physical affection when they are uncomfortable doing so. Do you agree?

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Let’s see the comments of other Reddit users.

Here’s a valid point.

This person agrees that it’s common for teens.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Very well said!

And lastly, plain and simple.

Love can be shown in many ways, not just through hugs.

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