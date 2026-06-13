June 13, 2026 at 2:47 pm

Parents Accuse Teenager of Being ‘Cold’ for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

by Liberty Canlas

Teenager frowning while a person is in the background

Pexels/Reddit

Personal boundaries deserve respect, even within a family.

This teenager has never been particularly comfortable hugging her family members. However,  when it comes to her friends, she has no problem hugging them naturally. The issue here is that her parents and sister still hug her once in a while, but she refuses to hug them back. Now, they feel hurt and upset over this preference.

This story is a relatable example of how different people express affection in different ways. It shows that sometimes, tension can arise when one person’s need for physical boundaries clashes with another person’s desire for closeness. Read the full story below.

AITAH for refusing to hug my family?

For context, I (15) have never been a big hugger with my family.

Sometimes, I’ll be in a good mood and be more touchy, but I love hugging people outside of my family.

Something just feels wrong most of the time with them. But for some reason, whenever I say no, I get guilt-tripped. Or they hug me anyway.

This is especially true for my dad because he gets extremely upset when I refuse to hug him or push him away when he hugs me.

This teenager refused to hug her dad.

Today, he came home from work and asked for a hug, and I just had to say no repeatedly for him to get it.

Then, he swore under his breath and said to me, “Well, you should want to hug us.”

My mom used to be the same, but she’s gotten the hint now and doesn’t push most of the time, even if there are slip ups.

My older sister also gets upset and calls me mean when I refuse.

And all of them get kind of upset when they see me hugging my friends or something. AITAH?

So, first off, she’s already 15. At this age, teenagers start to feel uncomfortable hugging their family members. While it’s understandable that her family feels hurt or confused, respecting someone’s boundaries is important regardless of age or relationship. OP’s feelings may be different from their family’s expectations, but that does not automatically make them wrong.

Nobody should feel pressured to give physical affection when they are uncomfortable doing so. Do you agree?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Let’s see the comments of other Reddit users.

Here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 11.30.33 PM Parents Accuse Teenager of Being Cold for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

This person agrees that it’s common for teens.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 11.30.58 PM Parents Accuse Teenager of Being Cold for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

This user shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 11.31.31 PM Parents Accuse Teenager of Being Cold for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

Very well said!

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 11.31.51 PM Parents Accuse Teenager of Being Cold for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

And lastly, plain and simple.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 11.32.09 PM Parents Accuse Teenager of Being Cold for Refusing Hugs From Her Dad and Sister

Love can be shown in many ways, not just through hugs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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