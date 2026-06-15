Passenger Settles Into Window Seat, Then Seatmate Starts Complaining About Her Music While Eating Egg Salad

When flying, most of us are just trying to get from one place to another with as little stress as possible, but sometimes, you find yourself in a Sitcom/Twin Peaks situation where someone acts absurd.

In this particular case, a passenger had settled into her seat with noise-canceling headphones, a blanket, an eye mask, and plans to sleep through the flight, but before the plane took off, she found herself being accused of something she didn’t do.

What started as a fairly normal flight quickly turned into a comedy.

Keep reading for the full story.

Stinky egg lady on flight complained about my nonexistent music I just got home from a brutal night of traveling and had such an annoying experience and all my friends are asleep so I gotta rant. I had a late night cross-country flight so I took a magnesium pill and put on my noise canceling headphones. So I have a loop of white noise that I listen to when I sleep in general but especially on planes, so I’ve got my pillow and eye mask, headphones and blanket, so I’m cool, right?

Nope.

Something starts stinking, I peek out and basically there’s a mother and daughter next to me eating some sort of stinky egg thing out of Tupperware. It was nasty and smelly but I was like fine whatever, let’s go to sleep. Also we have not taken off yet btw and I get a sharp jab in my shoulder, it’s a flight attendant. I’m like ‘yes?’ and she tells me that my music is too loud and I’m disrupting people.

She wasn’t listening to anything…

I’m sooo soo confused because Im not even listening to music and let me tell you this woman was being very mean straight away and I’m kinda like “I’m not listening to music”. She claims she can hear it blasting and if I could go back in time I’d have asked her what song but I kinda just stared liked a moron because I was so taken aback. The woman next to me has been dead quiet but starts whispering to the flight attendant and the flight attendant tells me to either turn my music down or she’s moving my seat.

It seems it was all a plan.

That’s when I’m like “ohh, egg lady probably lied on me to get a row to herself and her kid” or maybe she has someone else she wants to join. I said I’ll move to another window seat but noooo that wasn’t available so I was like ok, no. This lady was kinda fighting with me about my “music” claiming she could hear it when nothing was playing, then another flight attendant basically shooed her off and apologized, and that was that.

It’s not ok.

But so the stinky egg family can stink up the whole plane, but God forbid I wear headphones. I had not even turned on my white nose yet! I’m grumpy as heck. I’m just baffled at the audacity of some people. Also stinky eggs should be banned from flights! Out of all the places you need to eat an egg salad, you choose an airplane? Why?

What in the name of David Lynch?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

What did Reddit have to say?

This person knows the type.

Good idea.

“Egg family”, haha.

Someone offers advice.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

There wasn’t any actual evidence that music was playing in the first place, but the flight attendant still acted like there was.

So you see how these people are professionals at lying and don’t care to bother others while benefitting from it.

This is why it’s important to stand your ground to anyone.

It’s okay for a flight attendant to investigate a complaint, but it’s another thing entirely to assume the complaint is true and mistreat someone who paid for a window seat.

In the end, standing up for yourself increases the chances that dishonest people will be discouraged from continuing their actions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.